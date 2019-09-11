Central Methodist
More than 490 Central Methodist University students graduated in May through CMU's main campus in Fayette, extended locations, and online programs. The following are graduates from local areas:
Jordan Ankrom from Farmington (63640), who studied at CMU's main campus in Fayette and earned a Bachelor of Science in environmental science;
Bailey Austin from Farmington (63640), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (middle school - math);
Lindsey Bivens from Park Hills (63601), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing;
Victoria Blair from Farmington (63640), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing;
Katie Blount from Potosi (63664), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education;
Christopher Boyd from Park Hills (63601), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (middle school - math);
Douglas Brand from Farmington (63640), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science;
Elizabeth Brockland from Farmington (63640), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing;
Ashley Burg from Blackwell (63626), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (middle school - social science);
Tiffani Busenbark from Farmington (63640), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Accountancy;
Sarah Campbell from Farmington (63640), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology;
Tyler Cassidy from Bonne Terre (63628), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science;
Brandi Coleman from Park Hills (63601), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice;
Emma Coleman from Fredericktown (63645), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education;
Derek Collins from Farmington (63601), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education;
Christian Cooper from Farmington (63640), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education;
Tami Crocker from Desloge (63601), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Master of Education;
Phillip Culbertson from Fredericktown (63645), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing;
Tricia Dane from Farmington (63640), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing;
Rebecca Deason from Leadwood (63653), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in clinical counseling;
Jacob Goeller from Bonne Terre (63628), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Master of Education;
Annette Gratton from Farmington (63640), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology;
Kathryn Graves from Bonne Terre (63628), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Management;
Chasity Hagerty from Belgrade (63622), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in educational studies;
Justin Halter from Farmington (63640), who studied at CMU's main campus in Fayette and earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science;
Tiffany Hatfield from Mineral Point (63660), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education;
Alyssa Jarrett from Farmington (63640), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice;
Kendal Jones from Fredericktown (63645), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education;
Rhonda Kaufmann from Farmington (63640), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Management;
Angela Ketcherside from Park Hills (63601), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice;
Adrianne Klempert from Park Hills (63601), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education;
Julianne Kline from Farmington (63640), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (middle school - science);
Jessica Lawson from Irondale (63648), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Accountancy;
Alyssa Lewis from Farmington (63640), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education;
Dorcas Mace from Fredericktown (63645), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in clinical counseling;
Jerry Marler from Park Hills (63601), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Management;
Joy Marshall from Farmington (63640), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology;
Kayla McCain from Park Hills (63601), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education;
Rebecca Meister from Farmington (63640), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology;
Melissa Mitchell from Farmington (63640), who studied in the St. Louis area and earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing;
Kathryn Montgomery from Bonne Terre (63628), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education;
Rudolph Oates from Bonne Terre (63628), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in sports management;
Steven O'Neal from Park Hills (63601), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Accountancy;
Stephanie Osborne from Fredericktown (63645), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in clinical counseling;
Kimberly Parsons from Mineral Point (63660), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education;
Margaret Peacock from Desloge (63601), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education;
Brandon Peck from Potosi (63664), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (middle school - social science);
Sarah Pogue from Fredericktown (63645), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in clinical counseling;
Sarah Rodgers from Park Hills (63601), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in business;
Jessica Rogers from Desloge (63601), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology and sociology;
Katelyn Rudel from Park Hills (63601), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in educational studies;
Tia Smith from Desloge (63601), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education;
Jared Sohn from Bonne Terre (63628), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology;
Abigail Stewart from Desloge (63601), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology;
Ericka Sumpter from Farmington (63640), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing;
Kaila Vance from Farmington (63640), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing;
Sheila Wells from Farmington (63640), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing;
Hannah Wescott from Farmington (63640), who studied at CMU's main campus in Fayette and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (middle school - social science);
Alyssa Yoder from Bonne Terre (63628), who studied in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in clinical counseling.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Hubert Morris from Bonne Terre, earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at spring commencement on May 18. Morris graduated with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics.
Trevecca Nazarene University
Moira Kurtz of Farmington has been named to Trevecca Nazarene University's Dean's List for the Spring 2019 semester, released on July 12. Kurtz is a graduate of Farmington High School.
To be named to the Dean's List, undergraduates must attain a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale. Traditional undergraduates must be enrolled full-time, while non-traditional undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours between Jan. 1 and June 30.
Maryville University
Maryville University has named the following students to the Deans' List for the Spring 2019 semester.
Students were Kelsey Webb of Bonne Terre; Emily Tiefenauer of Doe Run; Sarah Danieley, Megan Doty, Montana Krause, and Sukyi Scott of Farmington; Andrew Moore of St. Mary; and Ethan Fallert of Ste. Genevieve.
Maryville undergraduate students are eligible for the Deans' List when they complete at least 12 Maryville University credit hours in a semester with a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 (perfect) scale.
Ashland University
The following students have been named to the Ashland University's Spring 2019 Dean's List: Jason Loggins-Spenner of Farmington, Timothy Whittington of Farmington, and Nicholas Ambrose of Farmington.
