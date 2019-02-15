Harding University
Brock O'Neal, a senior athletic training major from Fredericktown, is among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the fall 2018 semester. The dean's list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
Southwest Baptist University
Southwest Baptist University has released its Fall 2018 honor roll lists. Students who are on the honor roll list include President's List: Dustin Douglas of Mineral Point, Desyrae Wadlow of Farmington, Hannah White of Farmington, Trustee's List: Jack Erbland of Fredericktown, Gabriel Craig of Farmington; and Honor's List: Danielle Turner of Farmington. To be listed on the semester's honor roll, students must carry at least 12 hours of college work at Southwest Baptist University and earn at least a B (3.00 GPA), with no grade below C: Trustees’ List, 3.85-4.00; President's List, 3.70-3.84; Deans’ List, 3.50-3.69; and Honor's List, 3.00-3.40.
Trevecca Nazarene University
Local student, Moira Kurtz was named to Trevecca Nazarene University Dean's List. A graduate of Farmington High School, Kurtz is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts. To be named to the Dean's List, undergraduates must attain a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale. Traditional undergraduates must be enrolled full-time, while non-traditional undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours in the summer/fall.
Concordia University
Andrea McClanahan of Farmington, was one of 278 students named to Concordia University, Nebraska's honors list for the fall 2018 semester. The top 25 percent of all undergraduate students who complete at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.
Southeast Missouri State University
Rachel Hedgecorth of Bonne Terre, has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2019-2020 academic year. Hedgecorth is the daughter of Sandi Coffman, and will be a 2019 graduate of West County High School.
Jade Brewer of Park Hills, has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2019-2020 academic year. Brewer is the daughter of Wesley and Kimberley Brewer. She will be a 2019 graduate of Central High School.
Culver-Stockton College
Culver-Stockton College is proud to announce its Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, students must meet high academic standards established by Culver-Stockton. Students are Kaitlyn Conaway of Farmington; Hannah Hollock of Bonne Terre; Amber Peterson of Bonne Terre; Miranda Young of Fredericktown; and Danielle Thurman of Bonne Terre.
University of Notre Dame
Brandon D. Ladd of Farmington, has been named to the dean's list in the University of Notre Dame's First Year of Studies for outstanding scholarship during the Fall 2018 semester. Students who achieve dean's honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30 percent of students in their college.
University of Alabama
Adam R Womack of Farmington, was named to the University of Alabama President's List for fall 2018. A total of 12,332 students enrolled during the 2018 fall term at UA were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
Olivet Nazarene University
Jonathan Wisdom of Fredericktown, was named to the dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed fall 2018 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean's list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
University of Iowa
Molly Manion, a native of Park Hills, has been named to the University of Iowa's Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester. Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Engineering, and the Tippie College of Business who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded course work during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of I (incomplete) or O (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the Dean's List for that semester.
