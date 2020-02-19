Students in the News

Austin Peay State University
Collin Corcino of Fredericktown was offered the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for high-achieving freshmen for the Fall 2020 semester at Austin Peay State University. Out-of-state students meeting the criteria of a 3.0 GPA and a 21 ACT or 1060 SAT qualify for a Provost Out-of-State Scholarship.
Bob Jones University
Naomi Goetz, sophomore voice performance major from Farmington, was among 670 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2019 President's List. The President's List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester. Caleb Goetz, a senior international studies major from Farmington, was among more than 900 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List for having a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Culver-Stockton College
Kaity Conaway, Farmington, was named to the Fall 2019 president's list. Conaway is majoring in English Education. Students on the president's list have earned a 4.0 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.
Danielle Thurman, Bonne Terre, was named to the Fall 2019 dean's list at Culver-Stockton College. Thurman is majoring in Media Communication. Students on the dean's list have earned between a 3.5 and 3.99 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.
Justina Rousselo, Bonne Terre, was named to the honor roll. Rousselo is majoring in Music Technology. Students on the honor roll have earned between a 3.2 and 3.49 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.
Freed-Hardeman University
Jeremiah Settle of Farmington was named to Freed-Hardeman University's President's List for the Fall 2019 semester. Settle is majoring in ministry. Full-time students who achieve a 3.40 grade point average are named to the Dean's List. To be on the President's List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average.
McKendree University
Students who made the Fall 2019 Dean's List, earning a grade point average of 3.60 or higher, Olivia Anderson, a first-year from French Village, and Cole Gerstenberger, a sophomore from Farmington.
MidAmerica Nazarene University
MidAmerica Nazarene University recently announced Alyssa Roever, Bonne Terre, made the Dean's List for Fall 2019. All students in traditional undergraduate programs carrying 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA from 3.2 to 4.0 may qualify for one of these academic honors. Neutral credit hours are excluded from the calculation and reduce the course load used to figure the honor. The President's List is a 4.0 grade point average for the semester; Dean's List ranges from 3.5 to 3.99; and the Honor Roll is 3.2 to 3.49.
Missouri University of Science & Technology
More than 800 candidates received degrees during Commencement ceremonies held Dec. 14 at Missouri University of Science and Technology. They included: Maytik Patel, Bonne Terre, bachelor of science, chemical engineering, cum laude; Mackenzie King, Farmington, bachelor of science, engineering management, cum laude; Aaron Wilson, Farmington, bachelor of science, geology and geophysics, summa cum laude; Jacob Trautman, Ste. Genevieve, bachelor of science, chemical engineering, summa cum laude.
Local students who made the 2019 fall honor list include:
Bismarck: Jason Boes, chemistry, senior; Darcy Latham, architectural engineering, senior; Bonne Terre: Parker Bowman, information science and technology, freshman; Paul Chandler, environmental engineering, senior; Zachary Pipkin, engineering, sophomore; Jordan Stevens, physics, sophomore; Desloge: Brian Middleton, information science and technology, senior; Mackenzie Shields, history, sophomore; Farmington: Briel Arradaza, civil engineering, senior; Blake Braswell, psychology, junior; Kasey Buckley, geology and geophysics, senior; Michael Carlyon, civil engineering, senior; James Goodson, computer science, junior; Kyle Halter, applied mathematics, senior; Matthew Harris, biological sciences, senior; Mackenzie King, engineering management, senior; Logan Lewis, engineering, junior; Christian Moody, computer science, junior; Hailey Swain, biological sciences, senior; Travis Weible, computer science, senior; Aaron Wilson, geology and geophysics, senior; Ironton: Ethan Jones, aerospace engineering, senior; Leadington: Charles Cook, chemical engineering, senior; Mineral Point: Kyle Johnson, information science and technology, senior; Park Hills: Peyton Bradley, chemical engineering, senior; Ste. Genevieve: Calvin Abt, mechanical engineering, junior; Matthew Bauman, mechanical engineering, junior; Austin Brewer, chemical engineering, senior; Dylan Burr, computer science, senior; Coleman Keeley, electrical engineering, junior; Morgan Schenck, mining engineering, senior.
Missouri State University
The following Missouri State University students made the Fall 2019 dean’s list, which requires enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale): Bonne Terre-- Matthew Ortmann, Cydney Revelle; Farmington-- Cameron Friend, Veronica Halter, Allison Layton, Emily Layton, McKenna Moore, Ann Raymer, Lauren Reed; Fredericktown-- Kennedy Bumgardaner, Kayla Pinkley, Joslyn Schott; Leadwood-- Jonathan Hovick; Park Hills-- Kassidy Fox; Mineral Point-- Gabriel Adams; Potosi-- Dakota Miller; Richwoods-- Kelsey Wachter; Sullivan-- Nora Gillison; Bloomsdale-- Samantha Bumgardaner, Jacob Carron, Evan Lauer; St. Mary-- Arianna Ponder; Ste. Genevieve-- Claire Fischer, Ali Grass, Kaydance Heil, Hanna Kreitler, Drue Lalumandier, Lauren Mercer, Chet Meyer, Adrea Mueller, Celina Mueller, Chelsey Operle, Carter Roth
Missouri Valley College
The requirements for the Dean's List are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no "D," "F," or "Incomplete" grades for the semester. Jake Bridges, a senior majoring in mathematics from Park Hills, made the list.
Missouri Western State University
Missouri Western State University announced Tony Chukwuemeke-Oyefia, Park Hills, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall semester of 2019. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 3.5 or better qualify for the honor.
Olivet Nazarene University
Ashley Jones, Farmington, was named to dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois. To qualify for inclusion on the dean's list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Southeast Missouri State University
The following students have been named to the fall 2019 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University.
Emily Briese, Farmington; Sage Busenbark, Farmington; Olivia Casey, Farmington; BreAnna Cheaney, Farmington; Lindsey Greif, Farmington; Justin McWilliams, Farmington; Julianne Miller, Farmington; Rachel Porter, Farmington; Brittney Southworth, Farmington; Alec Stacy, Farmington; Emma West, Farmington; Cayci White, Farmington; Andrew Willis, Farmington; Logan Winder, Farmington; McKenzie Wright, Farmington;
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled courses, including credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
Southwest Baptist University
Southwest Baptist University has released its Winter 2019 graduate and Fall 2019 honor roll lists, which included Desyrae Wadlow of Farmington, who received her Bachelor of Science degree, graduating summa cum laude and making the Trustees' List. Undergraduate students graduate with honors according to the following GPAs: Summa cum laude, 3.850-4.00. In order to graduate with honors, students must have earned a minimum of 45 semester hours of credit at SBU prior to the semester of graduation.
To be listed on the semester's honor roll, students must carry at least 12 hours of college work at Southwest Baptist University and earn at least a B (3.00 GPA), with no grade below C: Trustees’ List, 3.85-4.00; President's List, 3.70-3.84; Deans’ List, 3.50-3.69; and Honor's List, 3.00-3.40.
Jack Erbland, Fredericktown, made the Trustees' List, achieving a 3.85-4.0 GPA. Danielle Turner, Farmington, made the Honor's List. Hannah White, Farmington, made the Honor's List. Dustin Douglas, Mineral Point, made the Trustees' List. Katelyn Bloom, Bloomsdale, made the Deans' List.
An area student has been awarded scholarships for his efforts in Southwest Baptist University’s Scholars Day event, hosted on the Bolivar campus. Dorian Woodson, of Farmington, has been awarded the Presidential Distinguished Scholar Award ($12,500) and the Dutile Scholars Award ($1,500).
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
Allyson Nelson, of Park Hills, and Jessica Bequette, of Farmington, have been named to the St. Louis College of Pharmacy dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
State Technical College of Missouri
State Technical College of Missouri students eligible for the Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester included: from Ironton, Jacob Inman, Luke Savage, Eli Vandergriff; from Saint Mary, Salvador Williams; from Ste Genevieve, Brendan Meyer. To be placed on the Dean's List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.
To be placed on the Honor Roll, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.0 and 3.499 on a 4-point scale. Those on the list included: from Park Hills, Garrett Holt; from Ste. Genevieve, Forrest Allen and Duncan Bassham; from St. Mary, Ty Brown.
Trevecca Nazarene University
Trevecca Nazarene University has named Moira Kurtz of Farmington to the Dean's List for the Fall 2019 semester.
Truman State University
Truman State University has released the names of students who graduated Dec. 14. Hayley Crites of Farmington graduated cum laude. Cum laude recognizes those who earned a grade point average between 3.50-3.74.
The university also announced its Fall 2019 President's List of students who kept a semester 4.0 GPA and completed at least 12 credit hours. The list includes: Legacy Huff of Bonne Terre; Laura Haarmann of Cadet; Shelby Anderson, Devin Chau, Kim Ramos, Greg Roberts, Jake Wilson of Farmington; Jesse Wren of Pilot Knob.
Undergraduate student who attained a semester GPA of at least 3.5 and completed at least 12 credit hours were named to the Vice President of Academic Affairs list, which included: Taylor Byington of Bonne Terre; Alexander Karst, Rebekah Kimpel, Matt McElrath, Evan Reeves, Christy Zarcone of Farmington; Kayli Ballew, Julia Sikes of Fredericktown; Dylan Toombs of Park Hills; Liam Rosenau of Potosi; Sami Richardson, Ste. Genevieve.
University of Central Missouri
The following local students earned a spot on the University of Central Missouri Dean's List. Each semester, the Dean's List is divided into two parts. The first list includes the names of students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, and the second list includes the names of students who attained a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99.
The 4.0 Dean’s List included: from De Soto, Lauren Lubker De Soto.
The 3.5 to 3.99 Dean’s List included: from De Soto, Melinda L. Martin, and from Farmington, Nicholas A. Westrich.
University of Iowa
Molly Manion, Park Hills, has been named to the fall 2019 Dean's List. Manion's major is English and Creative Writing. She achieved a GPA of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more.
Westminster College
Freshman Celena Weber, Bonne Terre, was named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List for exemplary academic performance at Westminster College. To be included on the Dean's List, a student must have a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.