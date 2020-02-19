Students in the News

Justina Rousselo, Bonne Terre, was named to the honor roll. Rousselo is majoring in Music Technology. Students on the honor roll have earned between a 3.2 and 3.49 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.

Freed-Hardeman University

Jeremiah Settle of Farmington was named to Freed-Hardeman University's President's List for the Fall 2019 semester. Settle is majoring in ministry. Full-time students who achieve a 3.40 grade point average are named to the Dean's List. To be on the President's List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average.

McKendree University

Students who made the Fall 2019 Dean's List, earning a grade point average of 3.60 or higher, Olivia Anderson, a first-year from French Village, and Cole Gerstenberger, a sophomore from Farmington.

MidAmerica Nazarene University