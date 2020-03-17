Students in the News

Missouri State University

Missouri State University conferred more than 1,500 degrees to students in fall 2019. Kolby Buckley, of Park Hills, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Conservation and Management. Tyler Joseph, of Bonne Terre, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. Gabrielle Doetzel, of Farmington, graduated with a Master of Health Administration. Haley Doetzel, of Farmington, graduated with a Master of Science in Education in Elementary Education. Julia Villarreal, of Leadwood, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Washington University

Luis Ruiz Perez of Farmington was named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Ruiz Perez is currently enrolled in the university's McKelvey School of Engineering.

To qualify for the dean's list in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.6 or above and complete at least 12 graded units.

University of Central Missouri

Lauren Lubker of De Soto was among more than 1,000 individuals eligible to participate in the University of Central Missouri’s 2019 fall commencement exercises Dec. 13-14. Lubker earned a bachelor of science in education.

