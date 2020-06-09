Students in the News

Bob Jones University
Caleb Goetz, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelors of International Studies degree from Bob Jones University, and was hired before graduation as a cashier at Walmart in Farmington. Goetz is a resident of Farmington. He was among more than 850 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List.
Naomi Goetz, a sophomore voice performance major from Farmington, was named to the Spring 2020 President's List which recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Culver-Stockton College
Several students were recognized during the annual Honors Day Convocation May 12 at Culver-Stockton College. One of the recipients of the the Mahan Prizes in Creative Writing was Kaitlyn Conaway of Steelville and Farmington, for her one-act play.
Danielle Thurman of Bonne Terre was inducted May 13 into Theta Iota chapter of Lambda Pi Eta, the National Communication Association's official honor society at four-year colleges and universities. She was also on the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester.
Jacob Sullens of Fredericktown was named to the honor roll for spring 2020 semester. Kaitlyn Conaway of Farmington was named to the president's list for academic achievement.
Reese Francis of Fredericktown was accepted into Culver-Stockton College's incoming class for the fall 2020 semester. Francis, from Fredericktown and a senior at Half Way R-III Senior High School, also was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,000 per year scholarship for four years.
Fontbonne University
Christian Smith of Farmington was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Freed-Hardeman University
Jeremiah Settle of Farmington has been named to Freed-Hardeman's Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester. Settle is majoring in ministry.
Missouri Valley College
Jake Bridges of Park Hills, a senior majoring in mathematics, graduated magna cum laude and made the Spring 2020 Dean's List. The requirements for the Dean's List are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no "D," "F," or "Incomplete" grades for the semester.
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Alyssa Roever of Bonne Terre was named to the President's List for the spring 2020 semester.
Missouri Southern University
Kaylee R. Wooldridge of Farmington made the Deans List by earning a grade point average of 3.75 or above on a 4.0 scale. The students qualified for the honor by earning the required GPA while enrolled in 12 or more credit hours.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
Kennedy Breakfield of Farmington, Mackenzie Phillips of Fredericktown, and Mikayla Sherrill of Bonne Terre have been named to the St. Louis College of Pharmacy Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
Southeast Missouri State University
Wendi Williams of Fredericktown and Zacharias Dane, a senior nursing major of Bonne Terre, were recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Hannah Lewis of Fredericktown completed the pre-veterinary program and plans to attend the University of Missouri, but she was also accepted at University of Illinois.
Southwest Baptist University
Southwest Baptist University students have been recognized for their contributions to their academic departments and colleges during the 2019-2020 academic year. Spring 2020 graduates honored included Outstanding Sport Management Graduate Danielle Turner, Farmington.
Troy University
Brett Randell of Norwich, Connecticut, graduated from Troy University during Term 3 of the 2019/2020 academic year. Randell graduated with the Master of Science in International Relations degree while attending Troy Online.
Truman University
Academic honor rolls for the spring 2020 semester feature the President’s List, for students with a perfect 4.0 GPA, and the Vice President for Academic Affairs’ List, featuring students with a grade point average between 3.50-3.99. Those on the President's List included from Farmington: Matt McElrath, Kim Ramos, Evan Reeves, Greg Roberts, Gracie Trokey, Jake Wilson; from Park Hills, Blake Oliver; from Pilot Knob, Jesse Wren; from Potosi, Liam Rosenau.
Union University
Addie Steagall of Ste. Genevieve was named to the President's List for the spring 2020 semester for full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale.
University of Mississippi
The University of Mississippi recently announced Alexander Joseph England of Farmington and Kendall Marie Runzi of French Village were named to the Spring 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor's Honor Roll.
Westminster College
Students named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List for exemplary academic performance included Celena Weber, sophomore, Bonne Terre; Meghan Clapp, senior, Mineral Point; Warfield Jackson, junior, Ste. Genevieve.
