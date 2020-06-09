Students in the News

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bob Jones University

Caleb Goetz, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelors of International Studies degree from Bob Jones University, and was hired before graduation as a cashier at Walmart in Farmington. Goetz is a resident of Farmington. He was among more than 850 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List.

Naomi Goetz, a sophomore voice performance major from Farmington, was named to the Spring 2020 President's List which recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Culver-Stockton College

Several students were recognized during the annual Honors Day Convocation May 12 at Culver-Stockton College. One of the recipients of the the Mahan Prizes in Creative Writing was Kaitlyn Conaway of Steelville and Farmington, for her one-act play.

Danielle Thurman of Bonne Terre was inducted May 13 into Theta Iota chapter of Lambda Pi Eta, the National Communication Association's official honor society at four-year colleges and universities. She was also on the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester.