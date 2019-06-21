{{featured_button_text}}

More than 20 students presented projects at the Mineral Area College Honors Showcase on May 14.

Visitors were treated to more than 30 projects that had been completed during the year. 

Faculty mentors included Jackie Berry, Esther Blum, Melissa Capps, Dr. Rhonda Gamble, Melissa Hopkins, Pam Jaycox, Ellen Miller, Emily Murdock, Debbie Portell, Ruth Seaber, Jennifer Sikes, Sarah Stahl, Richard Wadlow, Abi Warner, and Dr. Shawn Young.

Honors Showcase presenters included Kirsten Settle, Kimberly Vielma, Carrie Walls, Jessica Wurst, Korey Byers, Judy Davis, Angela Abney, Nicole Boyer, Christian Gregory, Allie Pickert, Alysa Massey, David AuBuchon, Gina Bannister, Amanda Slover, Emily Barnhouse, Brittany Adams, Peyton Couchman, Emma Govreau, Zachary Pinkley, Nicole Bunch, Greta Balasz, and Nathan Geisner.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

