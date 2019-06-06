Mineral Area College has added the following students to its list of scholarship recipients beginning in the fall of 2019.
Staci Hammock has been selected to receive a James W. Faulkner and Grace L. Faulkner Memorial Scholarship or the 2019-2020 academic year. Hammock is planning to pursue an Associate of Arts Degree in education.
Alexander Huff has been selected to receive a Glenn V. Hill Memorial Scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year. Huff graduated from Central High School on May 16 and is planning to pursue an Associate of Arts Degree in computer science.
Azora Hulsey has been selected to receive the US Tool Grinding Company, Inc. Scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year. Hulsey is planning to pursue an Associate Degree in Nursing.
Caitlyn Morgan has been selected to receive the Curtis Cannell Memorial Scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year. Morgan is planning to pursue an Associate of Arts Degree with a concentration in fine arts.
Haley Reese has been selected to receive the US Tool Grinding Company, Inc. Scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year. Reese is planning to pursue a Certificate in practical nursing.
Kevin Russell has been selected to receive a Glenn V. Hill Memorial Scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year. Russell graduated from Central High School on May 16 and is planning to pursue an Associate Degree in nursing.
Bailey Sipp has been selected to receive a James W. Faulkner and Grace L. Faulkner Memorial Scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year. Sipp is planning to pursue an Associate of Arts Degree in education.
Angela Thompson has been selected to receive a James W. Faulkner and Grace L. Faulkner Memorial Scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year. Thompson is planning to pursue an Associate of Arts Degree in education.
