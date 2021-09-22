Successful Mo-Chip Event held on Labor Day

Once again this year, the Masonic Home, Leadwood Lodge 598, and Elvin's-Ionic Lodge 154 joined together and held the Mo-Chip event to provide parents with an extra layer of protection to their children during the annual Desloge Labor Day parade and festival.
Through the efforts of numerous volunteers, 51 children's I.D. chip cards were generated and given to the parents.
These chips are used by law enforcement to send out Amber Alerts in the event of a missing or abducted child. This program is not just for the younger children, but for teenagers as well; as it has been reported in the news of late that they are being targeted for abduction at an alarming rate. It has been expressed by law enforcement that the first 24 to 48 hours is critical in child abductions. With these cards, an Amber Alert can be issued coast to coast in 30 seconds of the police receiving the chip card. Road signs and cell phones will activate and thousands will be looking for that child.
The Masonic fraternity takes pride in being able to provide this service completely free of charge to the community. It is also important to note that absolutely no records are kept by the Masons or law enforcement, the cards are given to the parents and all other copies are destroyed. This insures the privacy of the children and their families.