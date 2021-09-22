Successful Mo-Chip Event held on Labor Day

These chips are used by law enforcement to send out Amber Alerts in the event of a missing or abducted child. This program is not just for the younger children, but for teenagers as well; as it has been reported in the news of late that they are being targeted for abduction at an alarming rate. It has been expressed by law enforcement that the first 24 to 48 hours is critical in child abductions. With these cards, an Amber Alert can be issued coast to coast in 30 seconds of the police receiving the chip card. Road signs and cell phones will activate and thousands will be looking for that child.