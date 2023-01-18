Suicide prevention program coming to Parkland

When her son expressed low-risk thoughts about suicide, Whitney Shumway said, her social worker side came out.

“I though, I need to find some resources. I need to find things that I can do here to help him outside of counseling, because counseling once a week is just not enough,” Shumway recalled. “I need to know more.”

And so Shumway, who is now a representative of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, is working hard alongside CASA to put on two training opportunities for Parkland residents. The first takes place this Thursday and Friday, and is almost at capacity — only 30 participants can be taken. The second training will be Feb. 10 from 2 to 6 p.m. in the lower level conference room at 400 N. Washington St. Thanks to a grant, both trainings are free to the first 30 participants who register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdNsu15vlrG0WMkf The program on Feb. 10 will involve safeTALK suicide prevention training.

Shumway said safeTALK is a half-day training in suicide alertness. It helps participants recognize a person with thoughts of suicide and connect them with resources who can help them in choosing to live. Participants don’t need any formal preparation to attend the training — anyone age 15 or older who wants to make a difference can learn the safeTALK steps.

During the training, safeTALK participants will learn how to:

notice and respond to situations in which thoughts of suicide might be present;

guard against missing, dismissing, and avoiding suicide;

apply the TALK steps which include Tell, Ask, Listen and Keep Safe; and

use and connect potentially-suicidal people with community resources to help them through and out of thoughts of suicide.

Shumway said safeTALK is designed to complement ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training), LivingWorks’ two-day suicide intervention skills workshop, which takes place this Thursday and Friday.

The training in safeTALK focuses on using TALK steps — Tell, Ask, Listen, Keep safe — to engage with those thinking of suicide and to help connect them with life-affirming resources. ASIST skills help these resources provide safety from suicide for now. Ideally, safeTALK and ASIST-trained helpers work together with individuals to help them keep safe from suicide.

Shumway said a lot of territory is covered when getting a social work degree – Shumway just got her master’s degree in it in May – but, she said, suicide was not an area of emphasis.

“They do their best to touch a little bit on crisis intervention and suicide prevention and things. But more is needed. More is needed even for those clinical staff,” she said. “They really have to search out the trainings to be up to date and aware. Being able to bring ‘how to have that conversation’ to the table is so important. Yeah, and we do we have them coming to the table.”

Shumway said it’s not just people in the social work and personal counseling fields who are making their way to the trainings. Parents, educators, clergy, and law enforcement are signing up to learn ways to help prevent suicide on more personal levels.

Shumway is one of the registered trainers of the accredited, evidence-based program offered by Living Works, another step in the journey of her suicide prevention crusade.

She said once she resolved to learn more about her son’s thoughts about suicide, as well as how best to handle the information, she was led to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), which was offering a mental health first aid course for free.

“It was a Youth Mental Health First Aid course, so that was my introduction to what the organization and what the (Missouri) chapter was doing,” she said. “I began volunteering right away so that, one, my son would have the resources that he would need, but two, so that he and his parents knew that they could talk about it and that what they were experiencing was normal. It wasn't something to be ashamed of or scared of, but it was something that we needed to talk about.

“And so since that time, I've been advocating and I've been trying to provide education, raise awareness throughout the community and really, throughout the state, since I’m a board of directors member for the chapter.”

Locally, many might recognize Shumway’s name from the work her group has been doing for the last six years or so, putting on the Out of the Darkness walk for suicide prevention, and partnering with organizations to expand suicide prevention training and awareness.

More information can be obtained by emailing Shumway, livingworkswithwhitney@gmail.com