A Park Hills woman who was initially charged with sodomy has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Kimberly Sullivan, 27, of Park Hills, appeared before Circuit Court Judge Wendy Wexler Horn on Feb. 15. She pleaded guilty to misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and was sentenced to 180 days in the St. Francois County Jail with credit for time served.
Last year, James Graham, 44, of Park Hills, was charged with four unclassified felonies of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy. Sullivan was charged with an unclassified felony of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy.
According to a probable cause statement, on Jan. 3 two children less than 11 years old, a girl and a boy, were at a Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) interview where the children disclosed their account of abuse.
The report said the young girl said Graham molested her on more than one occasion.
The young girl said she told Sullivan that Graham touched her inappropriately multiple times and she said Sullivan slapped her in response. The girl said that nothing changed after she told. She said Graham continued to molest her.
The girl explained that Graham would make her watch porn with him while Sullivan was not in the home and she described Graham touching her inappropriately, which made her feel uncomfortable. She added it happened a lot.
She told the caseworker that one year later Graham started inappropriately touching her younger sibling.
She said Graham tried to do sexual acts to her sibling in front of her and would kiss her. The young girl said Graham also tried to do sexual acts with her and was successful.
During the CAC interview, the other child gave his account of the events involving both Graham and Sullivan.
He explained he saw Graham watching porn and saw his sister naked. The young boy said he saw Graham perform sexual acts on his sister.
The boy said Graham touched him inappropriately and forced him to perform sexual acts. The boy said Sullivan was home at the time Graham was molesting him and his sister.
The young boy also said that Sullivan inappropriately touched him and performed a sexual act on him while they were in the shower.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.