The Mineral Area College Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of a five-year member of the board; approved property tax rates for the Mineral Area College District; and received an update on summer attendance and fall enrollment when it met in regular session Thursday afternoon.
Dr. Steve Kurtz, MAC president, announced that board Chairman Jerry Sullivan had submitted his resignation after having served five years as a trustee. He joined the board in 2013 as trustee for Sub-District 3.
“It is with regret that we received a letter of resignation from one of our board members who has served the college for over three decades, so we will miss you very much,” Kurtz said. “It has been a pleasure working with you over the years. We wish you all the best — you and Joan — as you move to Columbia.”
Sullivan served on staff at the community college before retiring and serving as an elected trustee.
Sub-District 4 Trustee Harvey Faircloth presented Sullivan with a gift on behalf of the board, saying, “This is kind of mixed emotions on this thing because I’ve gotten to know this guy pretty well over the last five or six years and I appreciate all you’ve done for us and we’ll miss you on a personal basis as well as here.”
Dr. Kurtz asked the board to accept Sullivan’s resignation letter and to also allow the administration to advertise the board’s intent to seek applications for the vacancy.
The board voted unanimously in favor of the motion.
Earlier in the meeting, Dr. Kurtz noted that no one had attended a public hearing held immediately prior to the start of the board meeting and read the recommendation for property tax rates to the trustees:
“That the board of trustees approve the fiscal year 2019 taxing levy, including the operating plant debt service fund, at 48 cents per $100 of projected assessed valuation of $932,264,197. The assessed valuation is projected as a 1.25 percent increase from last year. This tax rate and assessed valuation is subject to the final determination and authorization of the Missouri state auditor.”
The board unanimously approved the tax rate without comment.
Dean of Student Services Jean Merrill-Doss reported that while student enrollment for the summer semester was up slightly from last year, the numbers for fall are trending down.
“Well, we had hoped for summer to be a little bit better than it was because this was the first year in a long time that we were able to give summer Pell Grants,” she said. “We ended up with 925 students enrolled for 4,800 credit hours — which was up about 30 students and 220 credit hours.
"About 29 of that 30 were full-time students. So, that was good that we had full-time enrollment with that many more students rather than just folks taking two hours here and there.
“For fall, we are down. We’re currently at 2,188 students with 25,476 credit hours. We still have some dual credit to enter. With Julie Downs’ absence and some of my staff trying to pick up the slack, we’re still trying to get to the counselors and get things picked up and solve a lot of the problems.
"There’s always pick-ups and headaches and trying to get everything exactly right so we can bring that enrollment over, so there’s still some of that to come."
