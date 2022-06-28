Summer Music Series continues in July

The annual Ste. Genevieve Summer Music Series is in the middle of its 14th year, and tributes to famous groups, as well as focuses on covers and original bands, are planned for the month of July at the iconic Orris Theater. While previously featuring tributes to Styx and Kansas, the month of July features a tribute to Bob Seger as well as cover groups with a variety of music.

Starting on July 8 and running the next four Fridays, Trixie Delight kicks off the month's features. Formed in 2001 and originating from St. Louis, the band covers music ranging from the 1970s to the present day. Front woman Kelly Wild, lead guitarist Clint Wilson, drummer Matt Crown, and bassist Jonathon Vorce covering male and female groups, including Heart, Evanesance, and Lady Gaga.

On July 15, The Big Rigs will be taking the stage. Originally from a little bar in St. Louis, the band that began as a gig at a birthday party blossomed into the group it is now. With a previous focus on cover songs, the group eventually formed its own sound based on a three-part vocal harmony, fiddle, and roots in a country vibe. The first original extended play “Whiskey and Water” was released in July 2016, with a newer extended play “202” released in 2020.

July 22, Almost Famous takes the Orris Theater stage. Formed in 2015 as a five-piece cover band, the group covers all types of music in order to get people dancing. According to the band, staples include groups like Walk The Moon, The Beatles, Journey, Queen, Michael Jackson, Billy Joel, Pharrell, and Bruno Mars. Members of the band include Tony Carney on keyboards, bass, guitar, and vocals, Adam Wirth, percussionist John Golio, bassist Nick Rongey, and guitarist Al Schmidt. Current tracklists include a mix of dance, pop, modern and classic rock.

Lastly, on July 29, in a tribute to Bob Seger, the band Silver Bullet takes the stage. Formed in 2011 with a select group of musicians from the St. Louis area, the group plays the music of Hall of Famed singer Seger. The band includes members Steve Tinnon, who is described by the band with an uncanny vocal likeness to Seger, Harold Draper, Ron Vitale, Dave McKeage, Joe Lange, Gina Marie Korte, Erin Walkenhorst, and Mark Huth.

Tickets are available to purchase either online through the Ste. Genevieve Chamber website, https://www.stegenchamber.org/purchase-tickets/, in person at the Ste. Genevieve Chamber of Commerce office at 51 South Third St. in Ste. Genevieve, or over the phone at 573-883-3686. Tickets for Silver Bullet, a Tribute to Bob Seger, is currently sold out, but tickets for July 8 through the 22 are still available at $20 per ticket. The Orris Theater is located at 265 Merchant St. in downtown Ste. Genevieve. Doors for all performances open at 6:30 with shows starting at 8 p.m. and lasting until 11 p.m.

Sponsors for the Summer Music Series include Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, Hardin & Schafer P.C., ST Gear & Machine LLC, Citizen’s Electric, Bloomsdale Bank, Ste. Gen Vision Care, Ste. Genevieve Abstract, Carl Kinsky Attorney At Law LLC, Mississippi Lime Co., Mid America Barnwood, Holcim, Loida Ag Service, Eric Scott Leathers Ltd., Family Dentistry of Ste. Genevieve, Lance Drury Law, MRV Banks, Jacquelyn Gonz, Attorney at Law, Shuh & Sons Heating, Public, AC, LLC, Lhoist North America, MO Alliance Insurance, Ste. Genevieve County Community Center, and the Ste. Genevieve Herald.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

