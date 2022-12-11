 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Sunday fire destroys mobile home

Sunday fire destroys mobile home

Emergency crews responded to a fire that destroyed a mobile home north of Bonne Terre Sunday morning.

Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Chief David Pratte said that just before noon Sunday, firefighters were dispatched to a working fire at a mobile home on Tree Drive at Liberty Drive near Lake Timberline.

When he arrived at the address, Pratte said, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The chief said crews brought the fire under control in about 15-20 minutes. He said firefighters were on the scene for a little more than an hour. No injuries were reported.

The structure was a total loss as a result of the blaze, Pratte said. The cause of the fire was reportedly determined to be an electrical issue.

Assisting the Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department with Sunday’s containment efforts were firefighters from Desloge, Farmington, Hematite, Jefferson R-7, and De Soto Rural. Park Hills fire crews moved up to stand by at the Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Department. The St. Francois County Ambulance District also responded for firefighter safety.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

