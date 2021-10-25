Sunday night storms wreak havoc

Day broke but the sun wasn't shining and a chill was in the air as multiple units responded to devastation wrought by Sunday night's tornadic storms through the southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois region.
Fredericktown Fire Department posted on Facebook a plea to residents to refrain from driving in the areas widely known to be affected by damage, so the areas could be cleared and so that utility workers could continue their efforts. "Extra, non-necessary traffic will only impede recover efforts," it posted.
The National Weather Service (NWS) was reported to be sending survey teams from its Weldon Spring office to areas presumed hardest hit: Near Fredericktown in Madison County; Chester in Randolph County, Illinois; and St. Mary in Ste. Genevieve County.
"Two survey teams have been sent to assess the extent and severity of the damage in: Chester, IL; Coffman, MO; St. Mary, MO; Chloride, MO; Catherine Plae, MO; Fredericktown, MO," NWS St. Louis posted on Twitter.
"Please let us know if you have any information about damage in these areas!"
The NWS St. Louis office can be called or emailed at 636-441-8467 or nws.stlouis@noaa.gov.
Kevin Deitsch, NWS St. Louis meteorologist, said they saw the debris on the radar, and the teams will be going from house to house, rating the damage.
"We’re looking for the width and length of the tornado," he said. "We believe it started on the south side of Farmington in the Libertyville and Coffman area, moved to St. Mary, continued over the (Mississippi) river into Chester (Illinois), and probably lifted between Chester and Steeleville Illinois."
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the Weather Service’s survey teams will examine the destruction and look for telltale signs on land and trees to help classify the strength of the winds and put a label, or intensity scale, to it. Deitsch said while it's not uncommon for tornadoes to occur with the changes of season, the number and intensity of the tornadoes this season have been unusual.
Fredericktown and Marquand school districts were closed as electric companies sought to restore power. Black River Electric Cooperative reported at 9:14 a.m. Monday morning that almost 2,000 residents were without power, mostly in Madison County. Ameren reported almost 800 people still without power in the area southeast of Farmington. Citizens Electric's outage map showed more than 800 people without power.
On Sunday night, an Alabama weather blogger, Weather Factory President Bill Murray, reported three supercells in the area around 8:30 p.m., and at 9:20 p.m. Sunday night, "Large, damaging tornado is on the ground with debris being lofted upwards of 20k feet. There are spotter reports of a large tornado on the ground... Multiple buildings are reported down and vehicles overturned in St. Mary from this same tornado. The damage is significant."