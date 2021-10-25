Sunday night storms wreak havoc

"We’re looking for the width and length of the tornado," he said. "We believe it started on the south side of Farmington in the Libertyville and Coffman area, moved to St. Mary, continued over the (Mississippi) river into Chester (Illinois), and probably lifted between Chester and Steeleville Illinois."

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the Weather Service’s survey teams will examine the destruction and look for telltale signs on land and trees to help classify the strength of the winds and put a label, or intensity scale, to it. Deitsch said while it's not uncommon for tornadoes to occur with the changes of season, the number and intensity of the tornadoes this season have been unusual.

Fredericktown and Marquand school districts were closed as electric companies sought to restore power. Black River Electric Cooperative reported at 9:14 a.m. Monday morning that almost 2,000 residents were without power, mostly in Madison County. Ameren reported almost 800 people still without power in the area southeast of Farmington. Citizens Electric's outage map showed more than 800 people without power.

On Sunday night, an Alabama weather blogger, Weather Factory President Bill Murray, reported three supercells in the area around 8:30 p.m., and at 9:20 p.m. Sunday night, "Large, damaging tornado is on the ground with debris being lofted upwards of 20k feet. There are spotter reports of a large tornado on the ground... Multiple buildings are reported down and vehicles overturned in St. Mary from this same tornado. The damage is significant."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.