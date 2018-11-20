Sunshine Law seminar a success

A Missouri Sunshine Law seminar held recently at the St. Francois County 911 Communications Center in Park Hills succeeded beyond expectations, according to Ron Bockenkamp, chairman of the center’s board of directors.
The seminar was led by Casey Lawrence, director of Sunshine Law Compliance for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. About 30 people were in attendance, which is also the capacity of the room at the 911 center in which the seminar was held.
“There was a good representation from the communities in the county,” Bockenkamp said. “We had city managers and even council members. Her program and presentation were on the Sunshine Law in particular, but the second segment of her program was directed solely to law enforcement as to their requirements to be in compliance. I didn’t know she was going to do that, and it was extremely interesting as to those things that law enforcement is required to do to be in compliance.”
Bockenkamp added that the response to Lawrence’s program was positive and the attendees were complimentary of her approach.
“Quite frankly, one of the things I thought that she did that made it such a success was that she made her presentation in layman’s terms,” he said. “Her opening comment was, ‘I’m not an attorney.’ So, it was very well done, very well received and we had a lot of positive feedback after the fact.”
Asked why it was St. Francois County 911 that offered the seminar, Bockenkamp replied, “There’s been a lot of discussion of late in the county regarding Sunshine Law requests and things of that sort — and frankly, as chairman of the board, I recognize that our board has a responsibility to be cognizant of these various requirements. I just thought that it was a timely matter.
“That’s the reason we extended the invitation to other elected officials, city council members and so forth. So, it was kind of the culture of the moment that led me to seek the board’s approval to make this invitation. Like I said, we had very good participation from units of government, including the county commission. The presiding commissioner was present at this meeting.”
In light of the positive response to the first 911 board-sponsored seminar, Bockenkamp suggested there may be others offered in the future.
“It was not necessarily a one-time thing,” he said. “If something were to occur that I as chairman, or a board member would bring to my attention that would have the appropriate role for the 911 board and the use of our facilities, we would certainly do that.
“For example, after the Daily Journal’s article sometime back on Insurance Services Office (ISO) inspections that are conducted to see whether or not city fire departments and other government entities are in compliance with those things that determine the ratings that impact insurance costs in the area. That led me to form a committee of the board to address that because they also evaluate the 911 center.
“Just recently they took a look at Leadington. I don’t know the results of that yet, but a rule that 911 has in the aspect of fire department response and so forth, lays on the final evaluation of a given city and then subsequently has an impact on what the insurance rates will be in that area. So, I felt that it was important.
“There was an allegation made before the current 911 board was in office that there had not been a response to the information needed for this particular activity. So, I thought it was important that we form a committee and we have done that. We have totally reviewed the questions that would be expected to be asked regarding this of the 911 center.”
According to Bockenkamp, the 911 center has a manual that the deputy director and the co-chairmen of the committee — Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey and Bonne Terre Fire Chief David Pratte — that is now in total compliance with ISO questioning and inspecting.
“I think that down the road we will see that the role and impact of the 911 inspection regarding this program will be far better than it was.”
