Superheroes for Hope gear up for Saturday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hubbard said for seed money for the fundraiser and also for the group’s mission, the group relies heavily on $100 Silver, $250 Gold and $500 Platinum sponsors, as well as generous businesses and service providers who donate items for auction. The various sponsor levels include T-shirts, logos on the event banner, event announcements, radio and Facebook ads and free tickets to the band at Hub’s Pub that night.

“We’re getting excited about the event, but also all the good it can do for the kids and their families,” Hubbard said. “I just feel like our community is a close-knit community. It’s been so important to me to impact this world in a positive way.”

Years ago, when Hubbard started finding success with Juice Plus, she realized she wanted to raise money locally, for local families, where she knew where the money was going. She had stopped teaching school, and had more than 15 years of experience with Relay For Life, and volunteered a jump-rope team with the American Heart Association through the school.