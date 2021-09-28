Superheroes for Hope gear up for Saturday

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No! It’s a non-profit organization’s fundraiser that happens in Bonne Terre each fall, and it’s called Superheroes for Hope!
Rhonda Hubbard is the lead organizer and dreamer-upper for Superheroes for Hope, the nonprofit she started about five years ago to help local families who have children battling any sort of childhood disease. All the money raised, stays in the Parkland.
Last fall, the group raised about $12,000 with its fall fundraiser. It dispersed the bulk of it in envelopes filled with money, most of it around the holidays, when medical bills for families struggling with a sick little one find it difficult to find the money for Christmas presents.
Hubbard said the experience of making holidays brighter was emotionally gratifying.
“We all had tears. We cried together and even had prayer with some. The response was so overwhelming because we showed up just as parents were looking over bills wondering how they could pay bills and have Christmas,” she said. “Most of the families were the same families we have supported in the past, and this past fall event gave us such a blessing, we wanted to make sure our families were blessed for Christmas.”
This year’s fundraising event for Superheroes for Change is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Hub’s Pub in Bonne Terre. Kids’ pictures with the assembled superheroes are at noon, when the cornhole tournament kicks off. A silent auction goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and kids can enjoy a kiddie train, face-painting, a bracelet-making station, bounce house and other fun activities.
Hubbard said for seed money for the fundraiser and also for the group’s mission, the group relies heavily on $100 Silver, $250 Gold and $500 Platinum sponsors, as well as generous businesses and service providers who donate items for auction. The various sponsor levels include T-shirts, logos on the event banner, event announcements, radio and Facebook ads and free tickets to the band at Hub’s Pub that night.
“We’re getting excited about the event, but also all the good it can do for the kids and their families,” Hubbard said. “I just feel like our community is a close-knit community. It’s been so important to me to impact this world in a positive way.”
Years ago, when Hubbard started finding success with Juice Plus, she realized she wanted to raise money locally, for local families, where she knew where the money was going. She had stopped teaching school, and had more than 15 years of experience with Relay For Life, and volunteered a jump-rope team with the American Heart Association through the school.
“So I went to my friend Jill Wagner and said God just laid this on my heart. I mean, it was just crystal clear. I said, I want to do something this fall, let's pull something together. And God just pretty much said, ‘It's superheroes, let these kids be superheroes, let them be the hero of their own story,’” Hubbard said. “And that’s how Superheroes for Hope was born. That's where I came from. And it's just continued to grow.”
At first, the group focused on kids who were dealing with cancer.
“And then we had some other (medical) situations kids were battling,” she said. “And so I went to my committee, and I was like, I think we should open this up to childhood disease. Our goal is just to help all these children be the hero of their own story.”
Hubbard said she appreciates the women who make up her core group of organizers, Jill Wagner and Ashley Dockins. CPA Rick Black and Brice Sechrest also help things stay straight and legal, Hubbard said.
“I’m more of the creative, active type, and they help make sure we’re getting all the t’s crossed and the i’s dotted,” she said.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.