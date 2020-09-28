Superheroes for Hope provides Saturday fun

Superheroes for Hope held their fundraising drive Saturday at Hub’s Pub in Bonne Terre.
“A few years ago we started the organization called ‘Superheroes for Hope’ and what the organization does is give back to the community for the local kids that are battling childhood cancer or any type of disease," said Jill Wagner, a member of the group. "We saw the need a few years ago for so many families that were struggling and so we put this together, and every single bit of the money that we make goes back to those families.
"We have a good today, perfect weather.”
The event featured a $5 lunchplate, silent auction, live auction, bounce house, a trolley ride taking people back and forth to the lake, cornhole tournament and live music. Superheroes on hand were Thor, Batgirl and Catwoman to greet the children at the bounce house.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.