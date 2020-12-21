'Superheroes' play Santa to several families

Superheroes for Hope (SFH), which holds a fall event raising money for St. Francois County families of kids battling illness, recently dispersed $8,000 among families in need this Christmas.

Rhonda Hubbard, one of the coordinators of the charity effort, said $12,000 was raised at their carnival-like event at Hub’s Pub in Bonne Terre in October. Money left over will be used throughout the next year to help more families, until the next fundraiser is held.

Hubbard said the experience of taking money envelopes to families in need before Christmas was amazing. She was joined in the delivery by her SFH co-creator Jill Wagner, who, like Hubbard, is a national marketing director with the Juice Plus+ Company globally.

“We all had tears. We cried together and even had prayer with some. The response was so overwhelming because we showed up just as parents were looking over bills wondering how they could pay bills and have Christmas,” Hubbard said. “Most of the families were the same families we have supported in the past, and this past fall event gave us such a blessing we wanted to make sure our families were blessed for Christmas.”

Hubbard said they find families through personal connections or ties with community groups.

