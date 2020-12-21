'Superheroes' play Santa to several families

Superheroes for Hope (SFH), which holds a fall event raising money for St. Francois County families of kids battling illness, recently dispersed $8,000 among families in need this Christmas.
Rhonda Hubbard, one of the coordinators of the charity effort, said $12,000 was raised at their carnival-like event at Hub’s Pub in Bonne Terre in October. Money left over will be used throughout the next year to help more families, until the next fundraiser is held.
Hubbard said the experience of taking money envelopes to families in need before Christmas was amazing. She was joined in the delivery by her SFH co-creator Jill Wagner, who, like Hubbard, is a national marketing director with the Juice Plus+ Company globally.
“We all had tears. We cried together and even had prayer with some. The response was so overwhelming because we showed up just as parents were looking over bills wondering how they could pay bills and have Christmas,” Hubbard said. “Most of the families were the same families we have supported in the past, and this past fall event gave us such a blessing we wanted to make sure our families were blessed for Christmas.”
Hubbard said they find families through personal connections or ties with community groups.
“We sometimes think we have problems until you spend time with these families and really see the mountains they still climb, whether their child has been cleared of disease -- the bills never stop -- or whether the child has passed,” Hubbard said. “We should all really give more thanks and gratitude for our healthy children and become more involved in organizations like SFH to give back and support locally. We all need to be more aware that when we see a need, we want to fill the need.”
Hubbard said their next Superheroes for Hope carnival day will be Oct. 2, a day she looks forward to because she enjoys watching everyone pull together to create a positive change for so many people.
“There are so many who volunteer and show up to help before, during and after the event to make it possible,” she said. “Our community, in the middle of pandemic, really shows up for our local families to support our one-time-a-year big fundraiser at Hub’s Pub and Grill and they’re awesome to host it.
“It just shows that it’s not what is happening that matters, it’s how we can show up and make a difference.”
Hubbard emphasized that SFH has taken the cooperation, dedication and creativity of many people, and she feels “so blessed to have such amazing people who have come along to make SFH what it is today.”
“Jill and I created a way to give back because we could see a need in our community,” Hubbard said. “But we couldn’t do it alone. Shout out to our board, Amy Wilfong at Hub's and Ashley Dockins for organizing and helping with our event every fall. Shout out to Brice Sechrest, SFH attorney, and Rick Black, SFH accountant.”
