'Superheroes' to appear in Bonne Terre Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stand by, Bonne Terre. Superheroes will be out in full force on Saturday, raising money for local families and raising awareness about childhood cancer and other diseases.

Rhonda Hubbard, along with Amy Wilfong, Lauretta Redmond, Jill Wagner and Ashley Dockins, are organizing their annual event, Superheroes for Hope, almost all day on Saturday at Hub’s Pub & Grill on Benham Street.

“I’ve locked arms with some of the most amazing people. We’re a strong team. No one person can do this alone. We're so dedicated to these children,” Hubbard said. “Several years ago, God laid this on my heart to help be the solution to childhood cancer and to help get the word out and support families and children to be the heroes of their own story.”

She spoke at the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce meeting on Wednesday, describing the inspirational event. On the upstairs patio at Hub’s, there will be a silent auction from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., fun activities for kids --including pictures with visiting superheroes at noon-- a cornhole tournament that also begins at noon, live music all day and night, a bounce house and face-painting. Hubbard said there will also be $5 lunch plates with burgers and pulled pork available.