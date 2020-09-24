'Superheroes' to appear in Bonne Terre Saturday

Stand by, Bonne Terre. Superheroes will be out in full force on Saturday, raising money for local families and raising awareness about childhood cancer and other diseases.
Rhonda Hubbard, along with Amy Wilfong, Lauretta Redmond, Jill Wagner and Ashley Dockins, are organizing their annual event, Superheroes for Hope, almost all day on Saturday at Hub’s Pub & Grill on Benham Street.
“I’ve locked arms with some of the most amazing people. We’re a strong team. No one person can do this alone. We're so dedicated to these children,” Hubbard said. “Several years ago, God laid this on my heart to help be the solution to childhood cancer and to help get the word out and support families and children to be the heroes of their own story.”
She spoke at the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce meeting on Wednesday, describing the inspirational event. On the upstairs patio at Hub’s, there will be a silent auction from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., fun activities for kids --including pictures with visiting superheroes at noon-- a cornhole tournament that also begins at noon, live music all day and night, a bounce house and face-painting. Hubbard said there will also be $5 lunch plates with burgers and pulled pork available.
“We’re going to be outdoors and take all the precautions so that you feel safe, and your children feel safe,” Hubbard said. “When you know there’s a problem, you can be part of the solution.”
The money raised during the event stays in the community, Hubbard emphasized.
“During these times, families have enough to worry about,” she said. “If you’ve been touched by or are close to any families who are dealing with a sick child, you know they have enough to worry about besides the financial strains.”
For more information about Saturday’s Superheroes for Hope, check out the event’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/1163253267389214/.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.