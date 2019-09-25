Superheroes unite for sick kids

It’s often said kids need heroes in their lives. Parents, teachers, coaches and other adults help guide kids along paths that help them lead productive, responsible lives.
But kids with major health issues ... they need superheroes.
Rhonda Hubbard and Amy Wilfong, along with several committee members, have been working hard on their third annual “Superheroes for Hope: Childhood Disease Awareness Benefit.”
“Three years ago, I had a vision and desire to help families in our local communities who may have a child battling childhood disease,” Hubbard said. “Several others have felt a need and joined with me to create SHFH. We want to help children be the hero of their own story.”
Superheroes of all walks of life will gather at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Hub’s Pub in Bonne Terre to raise money for children affected by cancer and other diseases.
All proceeds will be directed to children in the surrounding area who are affected by cancer and other diseases. Music, cornhole, shows and activities for kids will be included in the full day of entertainment. Food from Hub’s Pub will be available for purchase, but $5 lunch plates are also available.
Photos with superheroes in costume will be available at noon. A car show, face-painting, kiddie rides, a bounce house, bracelet-making and many more kid-friendly activities will be offered.
From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., music by Matt Pratt will provide the backdrop for a silent auction, which goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A live auction begins at 3:30 p.m.
At noon, as kids line up for photos with their favorite superheroes, adults can line up to vie for being superheroes of the cornhole tournament. A magic show happens at 1:15 p.m.
Ben Turnbough’s music begins at 12:30 p.m., followed by Levi Barton at 3 p.m. Those who stay late will hear the Johnathan Braddy Band’s performance at 9 p.m.
“We’re expecting this to be our biggest event so far,” Hubbard said. “There’s going to be something for everyone, and it’s all for kids who desperately need superheroes in their lives.”
