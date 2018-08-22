North County Superintendent Dr. Yancy Poorman announced his resignation during the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce General Investors luncheon Wednesday afternoon.
On Tuesday afternoon, Poorman submitted his letter of resignation, which will be effective June 30 because he is wanting to retire.
“After 13 years, yesterday at 1:30 p.m. I submitted my resignation,” Poorman said as he began to choke up. “I appreciate all of the years in the community … but I want to be retired. I have put my heart and soul into it and we have done a lot of things. We are not indebted, in fact we have come out of $16 million in debt in 13 years, along with new multi-purpose building, the new primary school and preschool area.”
He said everyone should go look at the wonderful facilities. He explained if anyone wants to employ somebody and promote Bonne Terre as a place to live, they should tour the school facilities.
“They can’t imagine we have that nice of stuff, in what they would consider a rural school community,” Poorman said. “A lot of that stuff is because of the businesses in the community. We put a bond issue out there and we passed it.”
Poorman said in his first year he tried to do a bond issue and was told no, then finally he was able to get the chance to look at it. He explained they talked about with the board and they put a plan in place and it has worked.
“Since we were able to get it started, we haven’t raised your taxes in seven years, the school district hasn’t had to, because of what was originally started in that plan,” Poorman said. “If you ask what you are getting for that, what’s the bang for our buck, go see the new preschool. They have an auditorium over there that is specifically for preschool. The stage is 22 inches high and when you are 4, man you are up there.”
Poorman said they don’t have to go to the high school anymore, they have their own stage. It’s padded, carpeted and there is seating over there. He added everyone knows about the multi-purpose building, but it’s not just for the sports programs.
“We saved money for five years to pay for that and what it does donis it draws people to our community,” Poorman said. “They will come in here and say 'wow, they have great facilities' and 'my kids are involved in all that,' 'I think this is where we would like to live.'”
Poorman said they are wired for technology. He stressed everyone should be really proud of the school system.
“I want to tell you that I am proud of it and I always tell myself… we will have a wonderful year,” Poorman said. “I want everybody to all be a part of this. I do my job at the school, you run your business, but I want you to know that without what you do, North County would not be what it is. I sincerely thank you for everything you have done for this district and the community. I appreciate it.”
Poorman received a standing ovation from everyone attending the chamber luncheon. After the meeting, Poorman gave a few statements on his decision.
"I have been blessed. The Lord gave me an opportunity to work in a wonderful district with some fantastic people. I've truly been fortunate to have this opportunity,” Poorman said. “Many of the changes throughout our district were made possible by the tireless efforts of my employees and our community, not just by me."
He explained that the thing he reflects the most on is the students and the staff. North County is a strong community with a tremendous sense of pride. Poorman said that shows in the efforts of their students in all their endeavors and in their staff through their hard work and commitment.
"It is bittersweet. I look forward to my retirement, but it is hard to let go of something you committed 13 years of your professional life to," Poorman said. “I will miss the people most of all. I have had a faculty and staff that have been supportive for the most part my entire time here. That, in itself has been a precious gift."
"I will continue to pray for those who attend and work at NC to have as much success as possible in the years to come. I will always be a Raider at heart! North County, the school and community has given me a home."
