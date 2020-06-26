Superintendent Reutzel's final days

"I remember for the first few years, the first day of school, I was going to the elementary because I had never seen that," Reutzel said. "It was kind of an eye-opening experience. Just understanding kindergarten, first grade, second grade teachers. The challenges they face are so different. It takes all kinds to educate students."

Reutzel said he thinks it takes a special type of teacher to educate the kindergartner just like it takes one to educate seniors.

"You have different strengths, because I will say, I don't know if there is any way in the world I would have been a successful kindergarten teacher," Reutzel said. "It's just a completely different situation all together."

Reutzel said experiencing the other buildings and seeing teachers and students was his favorite part.

"Trying to learn something new that I had never seen or experienced before," Reutzel said. "I think that was probably my favorite part of the job to get out in the other buildings as much as I could."

Reutzel said the community and even staff members do not know about the operations side of the district and it is like a little city in some respects. He said it is a difficult but rewarding job.