Superintendent talks possible bond issue

Farmington School District Superintendent Matt Ruble said the board is looking at options regarding placing a no-tax increase bond issue on the April ballot.
Ruble talked about what the projects on a possible ballot initiative would entail if placed before voters following the Nov. 20 school board meeting. A vote on whether to place issue on an upcoming ballot will take place at either the December or January board meetings, the superintendent explained.
“As we grow as a community, we grow as a district,” Ruble said.
He said the board is looking at the four major issues addressed with the 2014 bond issue – which was passed by voters.
“Looking at safety and security, instructional space – because as we grow, we need to expand there,” he said, adding discussions also center around restoration work and continuing to update the HVAC heating and cooling systems in the district as well as technology.
Conversations with the administrative teams and bond issue teams at each building are what drive the possible projects which would be addressed in the bond issue.
After passage of the 2014 bond issue, roofs were replaced at approximately 85 to 90 percent of the district’s buildings – with the older campuses the main focus of that work at the time.
“It’s four or five years down the road now and, ironically, when you look at some of the newer buildings in the district,” he said, noting Roosevelt Elementary is one of the newest – but still approaching the 20-year mark. “You look at a roof on a school building and they usually last into that 20-, 25-year range.”
Ruble also said there was “quite a bit of HVAC pieces addressed” in the 2014 issue.
“We did quite a bit in the last bond issue,” he said. “We still have some through the wall, through the window units we need to take care of because, obviously, the energy efficiency is not there.”
He said the district is also looking at additional technology upgrades. Projects on the possible bond issue would touch every building, according to Ruble.
“We’ll have much more information as we get into that December, January time frame,” Ruble said. “We’ll have a presentation from Hoener and Associates, who is the district’s architect.”
A presentation in October from Larry Hart and Associates regarding the district’s bonding capacity showed the district officials “feel like we’re in a good place” to put another bond issue on the ballot, according to Ruble.
“It’s just going to be about talking to the community and showing the need like we did the last time,” Ruble said. “Working through that process throughout the second semester if the board decides to run that no-tax increase bond issue.”
In other business, Principal Kim Johnson from Truman Learning Center recognized Laura Gerstner for volunteer work at the school, referring to the mother of two as “Super Mom.”
“Last year, I had the privilege of having the best parents I ever had to work with,” Johnson said. “It was really difficult to look at the group of parents and say who … really stood out the most. I have to say it is Laura.”
Johnson said Gerstner helped lead parent meetings, providing input and needed supplies and assistance to the staff.
The principal said Gerstner was a unanimous choice. Attending the meeting were Gerstner’s husband, Jordan and children Lucas and Caidence.
Johnson also recognized Jennifer Menteer as the “Featured Teacher” for the building. Menteer began her career in 2009 teaching preschool. She would teach kindergarten for a period of time before moving back to the preschool classroom at TLC.
“Students, parents and colleagues alike highlight Mrs. Menteer as a caring, nurturing teacher who proves year after year that her students maintain the highest level of learning,” said Johnson. “Her caring heart and dedication to spark her student’s inquisitive minds are present every day at TLC.”
Senior Master Sgt. Ernest Heflin with the Air Force JROTC program introduced three senior cadets to the board.
Alex Wade was recognized for receiving the JROTC Cadet of the Year for the state of Missouri. This is the second year in a row a cadet from the Farmington program received this award.
Also attending were Paige Anderson and Maddie Manion. Heflin told the board each is a member of the National Honor Society. Wade attended Boys State this past summer, and both Anderson and Manion attended Girls State.
Anderson and Wade plan to attend Southeast Missouri State University in the fall. Manion has applied to the Air Force Academy and Naval Academy – waiting to receive word on her acceptance to either.
“She said, ‘I’ll take whichever one comes first’,” Heflin said.
The Farmington cadets have more than 700 service hours so far this semester, average twice that during a school year. The three highlighted some of the events the unit has volunteered and participated with during the start of the school year.
Heflin also noted several organizations in the school worked with the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) group at the high school to collect more than 1,800 pounds of food for the Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry.
