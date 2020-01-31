Those first few snowflakes are a tease, a temptation for students and sometimes staff. Will school be called off? Will kids get to sleep in (or stay up late)?
Students in the Parkland have had several snow days so far during this school year. Some area schools have reached the 10-day mark.
Several superintendents in the area were consulted for their views on snow days and their outlook was relatively uniform: The downside to these fun days is, these days aren’t “free.”
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s website explains the process of inclement weather make-up requirements. This information, dated Dec. 6, 2019, states that Missouri school districts and charter schools must achieve compliance with the minimum school term of 1,044 hours in order to be eligible to receive state aid, as stated in Section 163.021.1, RSMo. After a specific number of these hours have been reached by a school district or charter school, Section 171.033.2(2), RSMo, gives forgiveness for inclement weather days.
The previous requirement was for school districts to be in session 174 days. Now, districts must meet the requirement of 1,044 hours.
For this and future school years, districts may be exempt from the requirement to make up school lost or cancelled due to inclement weather when the district has made up the 36 hours required under subsection 2 of this section and half the number of additional lost or cancelled hours up to 48, which results in no more than a total of 60 required make-up hours.
This policy defines inclement weather as “ice, snow, extreme cold, excessive heat, flooding or a tornado.”
For the 2020-2021 school year, an approved alternative method of instruction can then be used for any hours of school lost or cancelled because of “exceptional or emergency circumstances during a school year” which includes inclement weather. The alternative method of instruction, which is provided in a DESE-approved plan, can be used for as many as 36 hours during the school year. But hours missed for reasons which aren’t due to inclement weather, such as illness, must be made up and are not included in this provision of law unless provided under an approved alternative method.
When too many days are missed due to inclement weather, districts now have options when making up these hours rather than full days:
• Additional days can be added to the school year.
• School days can be lengthened before or after school to make up missed instructional time over the year, which would avoid adding additional days at the end of the year.
• Four-day school weeks can be changed to five-day school weeks.
When districts achieve their required 1,044 hours for the school year, they no longer must make up lost days.
A waiver can also be requested from the commissioner of education for consideration if a district has had a significantly large amount of student attendance hours.
North County Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy said as a district, this school year they will be required to make up some student attendance hours to assure they achieve the 1,044 hours. He said they have explored doing this by adding a day or minutes, but no decision has yet been made.
For 2020-2021’s school year, Levy said they intend to establish a calendar which has both required 1,044 hours and the additional 60 hours to make up the time. That will give their total calendar a minimum of 1,104 hours. With that calendar, they would not have to make up any days because their calendar would include the 60 hours – or 10 days’ worth – of required make-up time.
“As a district, we have not done enough research or created a viable plan to establish alternative attendance days,” said Levy. “We are focusing on achieving 1,044 hours and ensuring our kids get high-quality instruction every day possible.”
Bismarck Superintendent Jason King said these new laws provide greater flexibility to navigate snow days.
According to King, Bismarck has gone to an hours-based calendar with the 60 required make-up hours built in. As a result, not only do they have more control over snow days but they also have a set school calendar which does not change throughout the year.
“The provision for alternative methods of instruction will provide options for educating kids when the traditional school session is not possible,” said King. “While nothing compares to students receiving direct instruction on campus, this law allows us a viable path, should it become necessary.”
Central Superintendent Dr. Ashley McMillian said their district increased the number of hours in the school calendar going into the 2018-2019 school year and were not required to make up days that year.
“In this current calendar and school year, we have 1,142 hours and again are not required to make up days,” said McMillian. “If a district schedules 1,104 hours or more in their calendar, they do not have to make up missed days for inclement weather. As you can see, Central is well above the threshold of 1,104.”
Fredericktown Superintendent Brett Reutzel said, “We will defer to our board for the number of hours we will make up. We have 31.2 hours built into our calendar.”
He said the final decision on how many hours which will be made up will rest with the school board.
Potosi Superintendent Randy Davis said their district has a student attendance calendar of 172 days.
“With these days missed due to inclement weather, the district is already looking at the last week of May for the last day of school.”
Davis said this is a concern, especially considering February may bring more hazardous weather.
“I am certain this will be a topic of discussion in the February Board of Education meeting,” he said.
Farmington Superintendent Matt Ruble said their district will be using the hours requirement to meet their mandatory seat time.
“We have traditionally made up snow days (and will be for the 2019-2020 school year), but due to the new law which begins in 2020-2021, we won’t be making up days at the end of the year,” he said.
With the delayed start of a new school year beginning 2020-2021 which does not allow Missouri school districts to begin school sooner than 10 days before the first Monday in September, this will push Farmington’s start date back nearly two weeks. This will shorten first semester and lengthen second semester.
“In this scenario, we would be making up days well into June which isn’t something we want to do as a district,” said Ruble.
Kingston Superintendent Alex McCaul said when this new process came out, their district elected last school year to embed 60 hours – the maximum amount which can be built in – to include in their current school calendar. Because of this, Kingston students already have a set last day of school as May 15.
In the past, Kingston students attended classes on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, the Friday in March at the end of their third quarter, and even the Thursday before or Monday after Easter break.
“We don’t have to do that anymore,” said McCaul, “because those days are embedded into our school district’s calendar.”
This calendar change with built-in hours avoids adding days at the end of May and now allows the district’s families to plan and set vacations, make doctor appointments, plan for graduation and more.
“We have had a very positive response from our community in shifting to hours,” said McCaul.
He said students attend school from 7:45 a.m. to 3:11 p.m., Monday through Friday.
McCaul said many people do not understand that teachers have a set number of days in which they are contracted to work in their district. At Kingston, the required number of teacher work days is 180.
This inclement weather make-up policy is for students, not teachers. Teachers must make up the missed hours.
School districts mandate what teachers do in terms of missed hours and how they are made up.
