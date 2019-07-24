The American Red Cross is in short supply of donor blood and several area blood drives will give residents the chance to help alleviate the shortage.
The nation's supply of donor blood is not often thought about but is a crucial component of daily life-saving efforts inside emergency and operating rooms in every part of the country.
“We have an emergency need right now which is pretty typical,” said Joe Zydlo, external communications manager for the American Red Cross. “We issued the emergency need for all blood types on July 9 and that’s within our region which is the Missouri-Illinois blood services.”
Zydlo explained that the Missouri-Illinois blood services region comprises most of Missouri, excluding the Ozarks and Springfield areas, and extends about 60 miles into southern Illinois. In this service region, the American Red Cross provides blood to close to 80 hospitals.
The nation's blood supply doesn't stay steady and there are times throughout the year that the supply gets alarmingly low.
Currently, the nation has less than a three-day supply of donor blood available and, according to Zydlo, the American Red Cross tries to keep a five-day supply on hand at all times in case of natural disasters or unforeseen times when large amounts of donor blood might be needed.
“It’s a struggle ... and we’re scuffling,” Zydlo said. “The summer is a real challenge for us. It’s very similar to right around Thanksgiving and going into the holidays in December when people just don’t think about donating blood.”
When people are out enjoying their summer or planning for holidays, the nation’s blood supply gets exceedingly low, according to Zydlo.
A number of factors contribute to the blood supply getting low. A big reason there’s a predictable shortage toward the end of summer is that the American Red Cross gets approximately 20 percent of its blood supply from drives held at schools and when schools are out of session for the summer, that 20 percent void has to be filled.
“We’ve tried to illustrate [the summer shortage] to folks the last two years in June with our Missing Types Campaign,” Zydlo explained. “It’s sort of a visual campaign which shows people what the world would look like without the letters 'A,' 'B,' and 'O' which are the letters that comprise all of our blood types."
Zydlo said that, unfortunately, the June campaigns have not made enough of an impact which is the reason they have had to issue emergency appeals for blood donations after the Fourth of July each year.
“The fact that there’s a lot of drives coming up within the area and county there is a great sign,” Zydlo said. “That’s a huge, huge help to us and we don’t take that for granted.”
There are several blood drives held regularly in the area and it takes a minimal amount of time to give blood and possibly save a life.
A blood drive is planned for Thursday at First State Community Bank on Columbia Street in Farmington from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Also on Thursday, a blood drive will be happening from 3 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church located at 210 N. A St. in Farmington.
This Friday, a donation station will be at Culver’s located at 525 W. Karsch Blvd. in Farmington from 2 to 6 p.m.
Centenary United Methodist Church, located at 20 Park Ave. in Bonne Terre, will hold a blood drive July 30 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.
On July 31, the Bonne Terre VFW, located at 1112 Roe St. in Bonne Terre, will be having a blood drive from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Numerous other donation locations will be set up throughout the month of August as well. Those looking to donate can find a location and date by visiting www.redcrossblood.org.
