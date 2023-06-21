It’s time to tease your brain to win some cash!

The Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy is hosting its next trivia night this Saturday at 6 p.m. at North County High School. The school is located at 7151 Raider Road in Bonne Terre.

Admission is $20 per person for tables of eight. Register at mafinearts.org. A silent auction, 50/50 and prizes will also be available.

Donations for door prizes and the silent auction are still needed for Saturday’s event. Individuals or businesses who would like to donate items should contact MAFAA Theater Director Jason Carr at 573-518-2265 or email at mineralareata@gmail.com.

“These trivia nights and fundraisers are a huge part of what helps us keep going,” said Carr. “We try to find fun, interactive ways to involve our patrons so we can get a return to their contributions.”

Doors open Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be available. Guests may also bring their own food and drinks, but no alcohol is permitted.

The trivia night is set up in 10 rounds with 10 questions each from a wide variety of categories. Mulligans may be purchased for $1 each. Only one mulligan per round per team is permitted.

This event is a fundraiser for MAFAA’s theater department’s summer performance of “Wizard of Oz.”