Pursuit terminated in Iron County

A suspect is in custody after he reportedly led officers on a high-speed chase through St. Francois County on Monday evening.

According to initial reports, the driver of a minivan fled from police in the area of Summit Street in Bonne Terre. The pursuit continued through a cemetery, down Raider Road into Desloge, and through several side streets. The vehicle then rammed through the gate at Landfill Road outside Desloge.

St. Francois County Captain Greg Armstrong said at one point, the suspect came to an abrupt stop when the vehicle hit a large rock.

“The deputy who was following him plowed into the rear of the suspect vehicle,” Armstrong said. “The suspect went into the water and had been hiding in the water under some brush. He has been pulled from the water and was taken into custody.”

Armstrong said the deputy was taken to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance to have injuries treated. It was believed he had minor to moderate injuries.

This is a developing story and the Daily Journal will bring more details as they become available.

