Two Washington County deputies were involved in a shooting Saturday night on Simpson Road.

According to Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen, both deputies are safe and a suspect who was shot was taken to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment. 

The sheriff has asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to handle the investigation.

