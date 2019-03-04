An overactive New Year’s Eve sweet tooth and an executed search warrant has left three individuals facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in Washington County.
Steven Coleman, 26, of Cadet, was charged with Felony D tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree and Misdemeanor A stealing. In addition to those charges, Coleman was also charged with two counts of Felony D possession of a controlled substance, Felony E unlawful use of a weapon, Misdemeanor D possession of marijuana, and Misdemeanor D possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 31 a deputy responded to a call at the B&M Quick Stop, located on Highway 8 east of Potosi, in reference to a theft.
According to the official report, a man later identified as Coleman was seen on surveillance footage placing a Cosmic Brownie in his hoodie pocket. Moments later he was seen placing a Honey Bun in his pocket.
When the deputy arrived Coleman had already left the area. The officer reviewed the suveillance footage and ran the plates on the Ford Focus that Coleman was driving. He discovered that the car had been reported stolen out of DeSoto. After speaking to the owner of the car, the deputy was able to confirm that Coleman did not have permission to be driving it.
Coleman was not located at that time, but the officer filed a report on the incident.
Then on Feb. 26 the sheriff’s office was executing a search warrant at a Mineral Point residence, which just happened to be where Coleman was staying. According to that report, when searching the room Coleman was staying in the deputies discovered a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun in close proximity to narcotics.
Officers also reportedly found several clear plastic baggies containing a residue and a bag containing a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
The report states that in addition, a marijuana cigarette was found along with a plastic bag containing two Clonazepam (a benzodiazepine used for treatment of anxiety), which is a schedule four controlled substance available only by prescription.
Coleman was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Washington County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
According to the report, also present in the home where the warrant was served were Christopher Gray, 29, and Lindsey Cresswell, 26, both of Mineral Point.
Both Gray and Cresswell were taken into custody and charged in relation to the drugs found in the home.
Creswell has been charged with two counts of Felony D possession of a controlled substance, felony E unlawful use of a weapon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
Gray was charged with three counts of Felony D possession of a controlled substance, felony E unlawful use of a weapon, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Gray is also being held at the Washington County Jail on a $40,000 bond.
