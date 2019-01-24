The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce is planning something sweet for Valentine’s Day this year.
The annual Sweetheart Trivia Night is returning for its 13th year this February, providing a fun Valentine’s date night opportunity for lovers, couples, friends, families, and co-workers.
Chamber Executive Director Tammi Coleman said that the event has continued to grow each year.
“It’s just gotten bigger and bigger,” she said. “We’ve never had the problem of it falling back and thinking that maybe it's run its course. Every year, we have one or two more teams than the year before, so it keeps growing.”
The evening will include a pasta bar with different types of noodles, sauces, and toppings. The dessert auction will also be returning, offering patrons the opportunity to bid on some tasty treats. The Selfie Station will also be returning, giving guests the chance to remember the night forever by snapping some pictures with fun Valentine’s Day props.
The main event of the night will include 10 rounds of trivia, each round with 10 questions. The topics will range from the obvious Valentine’s Day questions about love and marriage, to a fun mix or random categories.
Each team will have the opportunity to win up to $1,000 in cash prizes, and there will be 10 opportunities for each team to win $100 cash through the round prizes, sponsored by chamber investors and local businesses. Prizes will also include gift baskets and various gift certificates.
A portion of the proceeds from this event will go toward the Chamber Scholarship Fund, which provides a Central High School student with a $2,000 scholarship to Mineral Area College, Central Methodist University, or Missouri Baptist University.
The Sweetheart Trivia Night will be on Feb. 9 this year. The doors open at 6 p.m. It will again be held at Elizabeth Hall in Leadington. The trivia night is made possible by sponsors and area businesses.
Registration for the Sweetheart Trivia Night is open until Feb. 6. The cost is just $20 per person up to a team of eight. This admission fee also covers dinner, non-alcoholic drinks, door prize tickets, and 10 rounds of 10 trivia questions.
For further information or questions, contact Coleman at the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce at 573-431-1051.
