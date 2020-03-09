Symposium brings out gardeners

Parkland Master Gardeners held its 22nd annual Master Gardener Symposium Saturday at Mineral Area College (MAC).

Katie Kammler is a field specialist in horticulture with the University of Missouri Extension. She said master gardeners are volunteers who work with MAC and the University of Missouri Extension every year to hold the symposium. A morning speaker provides a presentation, then attendees divide into various sessions. Later in the afternoon, a hands-on session in the college greenhouse lets participants create something to take home with them, always a popular class.

“We are thrilled with the attendance, a beautiful day,” Kammler said. “We are glad everybody is coming out to learn about gardening and gearing up for spring. We have right around 140 people signed up today, and a majority of those showed up. We have a good crowd, lots of new faces, lots of interest in the new classes we have offered this year.

“We always try to find new classes that interest people and try to change it up. We always try to have something for everybody, and try to hit some hot topics and things that are popular as far as gardening goes, because gardening does go in trends. We try to help with all of that.”