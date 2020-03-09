Symposium brings out gardeners

Parkland Master Gardeners held its 22nd annual Master Gardener Symposium Saturday at Mineral Area College (MAC).
Katie Kammler is a field specialist in horticulture with the University of Missouri Extension. She said master gardeners are volunteers who work with MAC and the University of Missouri Extension every year to hold the symposium. A morning speaker provides a presentation, then attendees divide into various sessions. Later in the afternoon, a hands-on session in the college greenhouse lets participants create something to take home with them, always a popular class.
“We are thrilled with the attendance, a beautiful day,” Kammler said. “We are glad everybody is coming out to learn about gardening and gearing up for spring. We have right around 140 people signed up today, and a majority of those showed up. We have a good crowd, lots of new faces, lots of interest in the new classes we have offered this year.
“We always try to find new classes that interest people and try to change it up. We always try to have something for everybody, and try to hit some hot topics and things that are popular as far as gardening goes, because gardening does go in trends. We try to help with all of that.”
The group's keynote speaker in the morning was Klaus-Dieter Rausch. He is a landscape architect with SWT Design in St. Louis and lives in Farmington. He and Dr. Chad Follis, Agriculture Department chair at MAC who also helps coordinate the syposium, know each other from the Farmington city tree board.
Rausch explained his interest in landscaping.
“The part that I personally enjoy the most is looking at how environments work and can be a resource for our daily lives,” he said. “I think we are applying that to all the designs that we are doing. We are doing a lot of parkland, parks in the St. Louis region. That’s one of those elements, how can we use these resources that our natural environment provides us to make sustainable designs.”
The company Rausch works for was a lead designer for a couple of state parks. They also worked on Veterans Tribute Park in St. Charles and was partially involved in construction oversight of the St. Louis Arch National Park. They also work with Bass Pro Shops on various landscaping projects.
The classes covered a wide variety of subjects in gardening and accompanying wildlife. Some of the sessions covered weed control, houseplants, raised bed gardening, butterflies and the bluebird, the Missouri state bird. Vendors sold plants, accessories and crafts.
A popular class this year was Fantastic Facts About Hummingbirds, taught by Leslie Limburg, a Missouri master naturalist. Limburg was featured in the February issue of the Missouri Conservation magazine in an article about hummingbirds. She talked about cultivating plants to attract the birds that can fly up to 60 mph.
“No other bird on the planet flies as fast as this,” she said. “It’s not just that he flies, but he does these rolls like the Blue Angels do. No other bird can go up and down and left and right and do all of these acrobatics.”
The Master Gardener Program meets once a month. To qualify as a master gardener, volunteers must have 30 hours of training and 30 hours of volunteer work the first year. To remain active after the first year master gardeners must have 20 hours of volunteer service per year.
For more information on the Master Gardener Program, https://extension2.missouri.edu/programs/master-gardener.
