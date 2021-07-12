Taking challenges one at a time

Mom, wife, friend, theater teacher, director, stage painter, prop builder, and wearer of many other hats.
These titles describe Diana Mays-Nielson, a hard-working and dedicated theater teacher at Farmington High School.
When Mays-Nielson started to have health issues a little more than a year ago, she sought medical help and continued to work through her busy schedule. She experienced a bit of back pain and problems with her eyesight. She did not ignore the symptoms, but doctors could not seem to determine the cause of the symptoms.
By November, she experienced worsening headaches and dizziness. She continued to try to manage the issues while attempting to find solutions. The headaches eventually became so debilitating that she made an appointment with an ENT. After the ENT specialist could not find anything wrong with her inner ear, he suggested an MRI might provide more information.
In mid-March, at least three tumors were found on Mays-Nielson’s brain. She was sent to see a neurosurgeon at Washington University Center for Advanced Medicine. From there, more tests and scans were completed. A tumor was found to be infused on Mays-Nielson’s spinal column, and a bonus cyst near her spinal cord that could create problems later.
It was determined that the largest tumor, located on her brain, would need to be removed first. A brief recovery time would be needed before she could have the next surgery.
After the brain surgery and biopsy, it was determined that Mays-Nielson, who had never been a smoker, had a rare mutation where cells in her body simply turn cancerous.
With more scans, more tumors of varying sizes were found.
“I didn’t even know that was a thing,” she said. “But the bad news is, I will never be cancer-free, but since I have the mutation, I have what I call my ‘magic pill’ which is designed for my DNA so that it targets the specific cells that turned cancerous.”
This “magic pill” is able to reach the cancer cells in Mays-Nielson’s brain as well as her entire body. This means she will not have to undergo whole-brain radiation.
“My ‘magic pill’ has proved to be working to not only stop the growth of the tumors, but shrink them as well,” she said.
Mays-Nielson had back surgery to remove the cyst and tumor, along with 60% of one vertebra. She now has titanium rods and screws in her back.
She did have to have radiation on her back because the “magic pill” does not work on bone. However, the doctors feel they got all of that cancer but took additional precautions.
Although Mays-Nielson has numerous tumors of varying sizes, she feels very fortunate that her doctors are working together to help get her back to as normal as possible.
“They are the heads of their departments and they are leading researchers in their field,” she said. “I feel confident I am in good hands with them.”
Mays-Nielson is planning to return to teaching school this fall. The doctors have agreed that she should do whatever she feels capable of. In the meantime, she has been working hard to gain her stamina back so she can be ready to return to school.
“I realize there might be setbacks and challenges along the way,” she said, “but I plan to take them one at a time and move on from there.”
Mays-Nielson said the amount of support she has received has been “humbling and overwhelming – all in a good way.”
Her brain surgery took place two weeks before her fall show, “Little Shop of Horrors,” opened at the end of March. There were plenty of things to finish, so she called a few local theater and choir directors to take over the production.
Chuck Gallaher, Kim Zustiak and Claire Naes immediately stepped up to help Mays-Nielson.
“They all pretty much dropped everything and focused on my show,” she said.
In addition, parents and colleagues jumped in to help.
When Mays-Nielson returned home from the hospital, she found out about numerous fundraisers – silent auctions, T-shirt sales, meal trains and more – that had been set up to help her family with financial obligations and needs.
“Family, friends, students and the community have been so generous and loving toward me and my family,” she said. “I am truly humbled by the texts, cards, calls and messages I receive from friends, family, former students and community members who just want to let me know they are thinking about me and praying for me.”
Mays-Nielson said she has also been “completely blown away” by the upcoming “Shrek the Musical” fundraiser in her honor. She said Zustiak, Gallaher and Naes, along with Juliann Kleppe, Mendy Orr and so many others have worked hard to put this performance together.
“I realize it’s also fulfilling a need in the community for more theatre, which is awesome,” she said.
Mays-Nielson has always been a big advocate for more theatre.
“The fact that people across several communities are getting together, giving up their summer time for rehearsals, making friends, collaborating, being creative, and being involved in theater is more of a gift for my soul than a fundraiser part,” she said, “and I don’t know how to ever repay them for that.”
Anyone can get updates on Mays-Nielson, donate to her GoFundMe page, and learn how to help in other ways by visiting https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/dianamaysnielson.
