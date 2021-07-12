Taking challenges one at a time

After the brain surgery and biopsy, it was determined that Mays-Nielson, who had never been a smoker, had a rare mutation where cells in her body simply turn cancerous.

With more scans, more tumors of varying sizes were found.

“I didn’t even know that was a thing,” she said. “But the bad news is, I will never be cancer-free, but since I have the mutation, I have what I call my ‘magic pill’ which is designed for my DNA so that it targets the specific cells that turned cancerous.”

This “magic pill” is able to reach the cancer cells in Mays-Nielson’s brain as well as her entire body. This means she will not have to undergo whole-brain radiation.

“My ‘magic pill’ has proved to be working to not only stop the growth of the tumors, but shrink them as well,” she said.

Mays-Nielson had back surgery to remove the cyst and tumor, along with 60% of one vertebra. She now has titanium rods and screws in her back.

She did have to have radiation on her back because the “magic pill” does not work on bone. However, the doctors feel they got all of that cancer but took additional precautions.