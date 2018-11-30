Try 1 month for 99¢
Leadwood City Hall
Buy Now
File photo

While "living large" is still a thing for those looking to impress family, friends or neighbors, a movement toward downsizing and eliminating a mortgage in favor of "tiny house" living continues to grow and spread across the nation and beyond. 

As is always the case, new trends eventually find their way down to the local level. More and more communities are having to take a look at existing building and land use codes and how they apply, or do not apply, to smaller structures or modified trailers used for a primary residence. 

Different areas which require consideration include fire codes, setback requirements on lots, utility connections, any existing ordinances prohibiting mobile homes in designated areas, and more. 

The Leadwood Board of Alderpersons took up the tiny house and trailer issue for a second time during its regular monthly meeting on Monday evening. Mayor Dennis Parks, who had raised the question about the growing trend initially during a previous meeting, presented the board with a rough draft of guidelines governing tiny houses and trailers as homes and how the community leadership might address it.

Specifics of that proposal are not public record yet since the issue was not voted on but only discussed briefly. More details should be available following the presentation of a formal policy or ordinance for a vote.

As for the tiny house movement, according to TheTinyLife.com website, "Simply put, the trend toward tiny houses has become a social movement. People are choosing to downsize the space they live in, simplify, and live with less.

"People are embracing the tiny life philosophy and the freedom that accompanies the tiny house lifestyle. The tiny house movement is about more than simply living in a small space (although, a small house is certainly part of it) ... The typical American home is around 2,600 square feet, whereas the typical small or tiny house definition is a home with square footage is between 100 and 400 square feet.

"Most tiny houses are independent structures — some are parked on land with other buildings or a larger home. Other tiny houses are parked on their own lot. Some tiny houses are designed and built by the owner themselves, while others are purchased, adapted from trailers, or built from a tiny house kit."

In other action, the board voted to give an across-the-board wage increase of $1 an hour to all city employees. The city has about a dozen employees including police, city hall, utility, street and parks workers. 

And a reminder was given that Dec. 11 is the first day for anyone looking to run for mayor or alderperson to get his or her name on the ballot. Three positions are up for vote in April - the office of mayor and two alderperson seats, all two-year terms. Parks currently serves as mayor, while the two seats up for election are currently held by John Vickers and Charlie Lewis.

The board will meet next on Dec. 17.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Load comments