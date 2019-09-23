Visitors can expect to be entertained all day at Terre Du Lac Association's annual fall festival Saturday with live music, a variety of vendors and concessions.
The festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Pavilion Park. The day will kick off with a live performance from Kelly Littrell and Colleen Mitchell, followed by a performance by Déjà vu at noon and then Jim-N-I starring Johnny Washboard at 3 p.m.
Terre Du Lac invites people from inside and outside the community to come and be a part of this day.
“Everyone is so friendly. The vendors are friendly; the people coming are friendly. It is just one of those great days," said Tracey Wibbenmeyer, chairperson for the fall festival. “We hope to create a community day for people, inside and outside the community. For those who live in Terre Du Lac to come and enjoy this day with their community, and for those outside of Terre Du Lac to come and see just what a close-knit community Terre Du Lac is.”
Throughout the day there will be activities for people of all ages. These activities include the Little Miss and Mr. Contest, a car cruise, cake walks, dunk tank, obstacle course, pony rides and a bounce house.
In previous years, there has been a buzz about the variety of vendors at the festival.
“Of course we always have really good vendors," Wibbenmeyer said. "The vendors who come cover everything from crafters to direct sales people. Everyone always really likes the variety.”
There will be vendors including Jordan Essentials, Chalk Couture, Paparazzi, Color Street, Pampered Chef, Simply Southern Crafts, Chicken and the Hare with pumpkins and mums, Damsel in Defense, Out of Body Massage, and Mary Kay Cosmetics. A beer and wine garden will be sponsored by the Terre Du Lac Country Club.
In addition to the variety of activities and vendors, there will be the following food concessions available Concessionaire Extraordinaire, Smokey Valley BBQ, Shriners BBQ, Grandmas Sugar Shack, Nana’s Sweet Alamode, and Callahan’s Kettle Corn and Pork Rinds.
According to Wibbenmeyer, this will be the seventh year that they have put together this festival for the community.
“There is a great group of people that volunteer every year to make this happen for everyone," she said. "They all work very hard throughout the weeks prior to get things ready to go.”
In prior years there have about 1,000 or more people come out each year.
“We keep growing every year, and I think we will continue to,” Wibbenmeyer said.
“People like the atmosphere. Someone told me last year that they felt like they were in a Hallmark movie. That is the greatest compliment that I could receive.”
