A man is incarcerated at the St. Francois County Jail awaiting charges after police discovered fentanyl in his possession.
According to the Terre Du Lac Police Department, at just after midnight on March 9, Officer Ignatius Damier encountered a man walking along St. Francois Road.
The report states that after stopping to check his well-being, the officer discovered that the man had an active warrant out of Festus for leaving the scene of an accident on the night prior.
The man was arrested on the warrant and upon search of the suspect, the officer discovered pills containing a powdery substance. The powder tested positive for the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
The department is not releasing the name of the suspect until charges are filed.
According to the Terre Du Lac Police Department, fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine.
Officials with the St. Francois County Health Department say that fentanyl is used to treat chronic pain and by prescription comes in either a patch or a lozenge. Fentanyl in the powder form, which is made illegally in a lab, is the most commonly associated with recent drug overdoses.
Health department officials said that fentanyl is highly addictive and an easy drug on which to overdose. Fentanyl is often mixed with heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine to increase drug dealer profits and making it difficult to determine which drug caused the overdose.
Overdosing on fentanyl causes an individual’s breathing to slow and occasionally even stop. This leads to hypoxia, or a lack of blood flow to the brain and can result in serious brain damage and death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.