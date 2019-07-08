It has been said that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. For example, if one is diagnosed with high blood pressure, changing a diet, doing some exercises, or taking a medication can be far less costly than doing nothing and potentially having a heart attack or stroke.
In the case of child sexual abuse, however, an ounce of prevention can be worth a ton of cure. A victim of child abuse cannot simply have an operation and be “repaired.” Sexual abuse not only has physical effects, but also emotional effects that can last a lifetime.
According to “Stop it Now,” an organization committed to stopping child sexual abuse says the biggest step toward prevention of child sexual abuse is simply talking to your child, and the organization recommends staying away from the “big sex talk." Instead they recommend making education about sex and relationships a part of everyday life.
Forensic interviewer Kelly Tesson with the Children's Advocacy Center of Southeast Missouri in Farmington said that they encourage parents to use “teachable moments,” for example when kids are in the bath, they are getting dressed, or any other occasion when a child might have a question about their body, body parts, or others’ body or body parts.
“This gives the adult an opportunity to answer questions honestly and to use anatomically correct names for body parts,” said Tesson. “We then encourage parents to let their child know, and to make them feel comfortable, in telling a trusted adult about someone doing something to them they do not like.”
Children are naturally curious about everything they hear and see in the world. Having curiosity about their body parts and body parts of others, especially the opposite sex, is no different than curiosity about any other subjects. Anyone who has small children has heard the question “why?”
According to Stop it Now, sexual development should be seen as a normal part of life. The organization says that all children, even children with disabilities, should understand basic concepts of the differences between males and females, including the proper names for body parts.
The organization Stop it Now also says that parents should prepare for puberty. Children should be taught the difference between expected behaviors and behaviors that should be cause for concern.
Tesson said that parents can educate kids about personal space and boundaries by not forcing children to give hugs and kisses to people they do not want to, even if they are immediate family members.
“We know in our experience, most people that offend on children are people that our children know, and sometimes love, often including a relative,” said Tesson. “Forcing a child to give hugs and kisses sends a message that they cannot say no to an adult when they are uncomfortable around them.”
She said parents should also enforce their own personal space and boundaries with children to help reinforce the concept with the children.
“All of these can be turned into 'teachable moments' with children,” said Tesson.
Stop it Now says that at times, parents encourage children to be helpless, passive, or compliant by doing things and making all of their decisions for them.
Tesson said parents should also teach children the difference between surprises and secrets.
“Surprises make a child feel warm, excited, and happy,” said Tesson. “A child is encouraged to share a surprise when the time is right. Examples include birthday presents, something made at school, a special outing.”
“Secrets may make a child feel sad, unhappy, and scared,” said Tesson. “The child is told not to tell and sometimes is bribed, threatened, blackmailed, or coerced into not telling.”
She said for example, an older child tells a younger child to pull down his or her underwear, and then says he will beat the other up if he or she tells.
Tesson continued to say that children should be taught about sexual abuse, however, cautions that words “sexual abuse” could and probably should be left out of the discussion.
“Educate children about what a “safe touch” is and about “giving consent” and what they both mean,” said Tesson.
She said one of the questions she asks is “has someone touched you some place on your body you didn’t like or that you didn’t want them to?”
“This is especially necessary for teens who may becoming sexually active,” said Tesson. "This helps them to understand the difference, giving permission vs. something forced or unwanted/unsolicited.”
She said that something that should always be included in these sexual abuse discussions is what a child should do if someone does something they don’t like or something for which permission hasn’t been granted.
“The answer is that the child should know to tell a trusted adult right away,” said Tesson.
