Teacher: 'There was still so much to do'

“Devastating.”
That’s the word my colleague John Barnett used yesterday after we found out classes have been canceled for the remainder of this school year.
John is like a brother to me. We are very close and talk daily.
I choked up on the phone. How could the school year be done? There was still so much to do. The year was not complete.
I felt like continuous and ominous ocean waves were overtaking me. As I thought of yet another thing we would miss, another wave crashed down.
What about the Class of 2020 seniors? This is their “finale” year, their best year, their most anticipated year. What about the preschoolers and kindergarteners? They had only just begun.
How would I complete a yearbook for a school year that barely extended past Christmas?
The biggest realization was perhaps the largest wave. I would not get to say goodbye to my sixth graders. I would not get to have a goodbye party for my Journalism Staff. My eighth graders would move on to high school without concluding our final projects.
There would be no end-of-the-year slideshow or teacher talent show. No incentive trips or final club meetings.
Sure, there were days when I grumbled about minor things.
But all that never mattered.. We were cheated out of our happy ending. MAP and EOC testing had been canceled for this year. We, the teachers, were all giddy with excitement to think we could go back to “old-school teaching.” There were no tests to worry with so fun learning could replace the stress. The stress had finally melted away…
Or did it?
I’m a writer. When I’m upset, I need to write things down. So I’ve been keeping a daily journal.
After yesterday’s news of no more school, I reviewed my first journal entry from St. Patrick’s Day.
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
I didn’t anticipate the massive emotional roller coaster this morning. As I got behind the wheel to drive to school, it hit me. Tears came flooding down my cheeks. I felt like it was the last day of school, but these weren’t happy tears. They weren’t tears of joy for all the successes my students and I had experienced together.
These were different tears. I was so upset because in my heart I had a strong feeling this was “goodbye” for the rest of this school year. Even though some of my students don’t always want to do their work – and that does get frustrating – I wasn’t ready to end the school year just yet. We had lots of work to do together. We had a MAP test to prepare for. We had projects to complete and discussions to have. We had more time together, didn’t we?
I had a meeting with my Journalism Staff and almost broke down. I needed more time with these kids. They’re creative and fun and hard-working and we’re being robbed of our time together.
During fourth hour, I almost started crying again. But I didn’t. We – the teachers – must be strong for our students. I see the fear on their faces. I see the uncertainty, the unspoken questions, their desire for normalcy. So today we did something different. While my kids were finishing up some work we had started the previous week and on Monday, I wanted to lighten the mood. So we watched Pixar Shorts as we worked. It was nice to laugh a little together. And we talked.
The mood at school was somber today. Everyone seemed sad. A colleague had been talking about her daughter missing out on so many things her senior year. I’ve been thinking about that too plus a million other things. What if this? What if that? Too many what-if scenarios. This morning when I went in to talk to our secretary, I couldn’t help it. I had a look on my face. She asked me a question and suddenly the tears came rolling down my cheeks. I know we weren’t supposed to, but we hugged. We felt the same way.
We had an all-district staff meeting and then I returned to my classroom late that afternoon and worked until late evening to finish tasks in my classroom. We had only been given the news two days earlier that we would be out of school for almost three weeks. There were many things to put away, prepare, pack up and more.
How long would it be before we return to school? I felt like I was packing up at the end of the school year, but there was no celebratory sigh. There was no relief. There was no summer fun on the horizon. Only sadness and the feeling of doom. I wonder if everyone is feeling this way?
My daughter Ava and I finally left school at 7 p.m. We were the last ones to leave the school, except our custodian who was still cleaning a now-empty building. It was eerily quiet.
Now fast forward to April 10, the day after we found out school campuses in Missouri have closed for the year.
I am making connections daily with my students through Zoom, email and interaction with assignments. We’re accomplishing learning objectives through our virtual classroom.
It’s not the same as seeing the kids at school but at least it’s something.
Recently I read a post online where someone said kids do not miss their teachers. This person said teachers think they’re important in everyone’s life. There was more, but I won’t continue.
I’ve been a teacher for 17 years. I have a dear friend who has been in education for 27 years and retires next year. My sweet friend and colleague right next to my room has been a teacher for 19 years. I can continue to make a long list of educators with lengthy careers.
And do you know one thing they all have in common? They truly care for their kids. They want what is best for them and do behind-the-scenes things for them. They don’t want recognition for their efforts. These educators only want their students to be healthy, happy, well-fed, safe and loved.
I have cried because I won’t get to spend the next two months with my students. I already miss them.
This person’s post truly upset me because I feel we teachers do go above and beyond. We don’t do it for recognition. We do it because we want the best for our students.
So to every teacher in the Parkland, thank you for your service. Thank you for caring for your students. Thank you for all you have already done and will continue to do for your students. Your efforts are appreciated and do not go unnoticed.
I hope you are able to move beyond the disappointment of not completing this school year inside the walls of your classroom and are able to connect with your students in the most fun, creative and awesome ways possible. I hope you now have the time to truly “listen” to your students because right now is when they need us most.
And yes, our students need their teachers. And the teachers need their students.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal, a West County Middle School teacher and the mother of Ava Clifton.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.