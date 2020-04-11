Teacher: 'There was still so much to do'

I had a meeting with my Journalism Staff and almost broke down. I needed more time with these kids. They’re creative and fun and hard-working and we’re being robbed of our time together.

During fourth hour, I almost started crying again. But I didn’t. We – the teachers – must be strong for our students. I see the fear on their faces. I see the uncertainty, the unspoken questions, their desire for normalcy. So today we did something different. While my kids were finishing up some work we had started the previous week and on Monday, I wanted to lighten the mood. So we watched Pixar Shorts as we worked. It was nice to laugh a little together. And we talked.

The mood at school was somber today. Everyone seemed sad. A colleague had been talking about her daughter missing out on so many things her senior year. I’ve been thinking about that too plus a million other things. What if this? What if that? Too many what-if scenarios. This morning when I went in to talk to our secretary, I couldn’t help it. I had a look on my face. She asked me a question and suddenly the tears came rolling down my cheeks. I know we weren’t supposed to, but we hugged. We felt the same way.