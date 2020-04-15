Teachers share heartache of schools closed for remainder of year

Pulliam is trying to stay positive by focusing on the blessings which are coming from this new change in her routine. She’s grateful for the unexpected time she has with her family.

“I am appreciating the slower pace of our lives,” she said. “We have more time to do the things at home that are important like just being together.”

Her days are filled with trying to find a balance between school work, family work and self-care. She also finds it necessary to spend time outdoors in the sunshine.

“I feel so much more productive when the sun is shining,” she said.

She takes walks with their puppy, gets exercise, works in the yard and enjoys family time. And in all the things in her life, she tries to rely on her faith and strength in Jesus.

“I’m trying to remember that he is in control and always provides for our needs,” she said. “That offers my mind peace in this uncertain time.”

Pulliam desperately wants to stay connected with her students and their families but also tries to be respectful and sensitive toward their diverse situations and needs. Currently she calls each student’s family weekly to check on them. This provides the opportunity for them to inquire about lessons or anything else.