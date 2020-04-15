Teachers share heartache of schools closed for remainder of year

Maria Sansoucie experienced a roller coaster of emotions when she learned that Missouri schools would not resume classes this academic year.
Sad. Heartbroken. Mad. Devastated.
“I experienced so many emotions I actually declined phone calls and didn’t outwardly talk about it while I was trying to process it,” she said.
Sansoucie teaches sixth-grade math and eighth-grade English Language Arts at West County.
“I’m really trying to stay positive for my kids and my students,” she said. “Honestly, I keep my negative thoughts and emotions hidden.”
She’s been doing several workouts through Zoom with a “wonderful local instructor.” She’s also been going on a lot of walks.
“All of this helps to clear my mind,” Sansoucie said.
She and her husband Billy have been spending time with their kids and doing activities outside. The recent warmer weather has really helped her to remain positive.
Sansoucie has been connecting daily with her students through Zoom like many other area teachers. She’s also had students send her emails, messages through Google Classroom, and through Remind. Most of her parent communication has been through email and Remind.
“Google Classroom and email have been major blessings for instruction,” she said, “and Zoom has been wonderful for building relationships.”
For her classes, Sansoucie plans to continue lessons which have already been started.
“We have to remember many parents are very stressed throughout this time as these abrupt changes have been overwhelming,” she said. “If we keep adding, changing and piling things on, they will shut down.”
She said, “Many parents are also still working which adds even more stress. I’m sticking to the saying … less is more.”
Sansoucie has found that parents and students she’s communicated with have been encouraging and appreciative of the assignments which she has posted online and her efforts of communicating.
“Their positive feedback has been very motivating and encouraging to me,” she said. “My sweet little students love to get on Zoom and play Fortnite with each other while having relaxed conversations. This has helped keep my spirit up.”
Sansoucie said her students keep trying to get her to create a Fortnite account.
“Stay tuned,” she said.
Sansoucie offered advice to fellow educators: just be available to your students.
“Kids are struggling through this too and need a listening ear.”
She offered advice to students: “This, too, shall pass and we will come out stronger than ever before.”
For parents, she suggested they limit time kids do homework and “be gentle with them.”
She said this is their opportunity to teach their kids about “real life right now.”
She offered one final group advice: the Class of 2020 seniors.
“I honestly believe the Class of 2020 will be one of the most driven classes throughout my years of teaching due to the stresses of this pandemic,” she said. “What you’ve learned throughout this is to build character, set goals and then reach those goals. Great things are in store for the Class of 2020.”
Tiffanie Barnett, a kindergarten teacher at Potosi, was heartbroken when she learned of the news.
She is part of a nine-person kindergarten team. This group has an ongoing group message. One of the teachers sent word through the group message of the school closures announced last week.
“It honestly didn’t seem real,” said Barnett. “We were all holding onto some hope that we would eventually return to our classrooms this school year.”
Barnett missed two months of school in the fall when she had her daughter, Harper. Her district also missed 13 days due to inclement weather earlier this school year.
“That is a lot of time away from my kids,” she said.
Her husband Steven is a fifth-grade teacher at West County. She broke the news to him, which he at first did not believe. Afterward, they cried together.
“Just thinking about what our students are missing and how all of this is going to play out was hard to wrap our minds around,” she said.
Barnett said she’s found it a bit easier to stay positive when she has a “Zoom meeting with a bunch of 6-year-olds who keep me positive and show me every day how to continue on with life, even if it means adjusting our schedule and making the best of our time right now.”
In addition, her colleagues are great at keeping each other’s spirits lifted.
“I work with a bunch of amazing, Godly women who support each other and show nothing but love,” she said. “It is like a family of sisters and we all understand each other’s circumstances.”
Barnett said the most important thing right now has been to stay in contact with her students and parents. She does this through Class Dojo, which is a school communication platform for teachers, students and their families. She is able to post “stories” with photos, videos, upcoming events and more. She can message parents individually or as a group. She uses Class Dojo to post read-alouds, shares scavenger hunts and other creative activities like how to make Play-Doh.
She welcomes updates from her students through Class Dojo. She recently learned one of her students lost her first tooth. The student’s mother posted a photo for Barnett.
Barnett uses Zoom to visit with her students once a week. For students who have limited or no home internet, she makes time to call those families. At some point she plans to write a letter to each student to mail to their homes.
She said parents have been extremely supportive and have been “nothing but sweet and encouraging through all of this.”
Barnett loves receiving photos and videos showing her how her students are continuing their learning.
“Kindergarten is where it all begins,” she said. “They learn to spell, write, read. They are missing two large months of their first year, but I still see their love for learning.”
She said a video she received showed one of her students completed a read-aloud flawlessly.
“Since I teach kindergarten, we missed out on kindergarten graduation this year,” she said. “I am hoping that my school and coworkers can find a great way to still make this special for our kids.”
Barnett offered advice to much older students, Class of 2020 seniors.
“My heart breaks for you and I am at a loss for words. Know that I pray for you and your family during these harsh times.”
She encouraged the seniors to go to God during these hard times “and trust in him always.”
Barnett is a second-year teacher. Although she said she may not yet know a lot about teaching or have all the answers, she knows the one who does.
“God has all of this under control and we will come out of this, some of us stronger and better for it,” she said.
Cory Landrigan teaches fourth grade at West County Elementary and is still struggling with the fact that she and her students already experienced their last day together and didn’t realize it. With so much uncertainty, their last day together was spent with her reassuring them, hugging them and helping them begin to adjust to learning from home.
“That makes me sad, but I understand,” she said. “I just didn’t think that was going to be our last day. But I would rather them be sad and safe than potentially putting families at risk.”
Landrigan said the main thing she feels right now is missing out on seeing her students.
“Interacting with them, helping them with things socially, hearing about the things they were excited for and teaching them,” she said. “There is nothing better than seeing their faces light up when they understand something for the first time! All of that goes into my day as a teacher.”
Landrigan has tried to stay positive and search for new ways to connect with her students and families. She recently did her first Zoom meeting and had 14 out of 19 students participate. She plans to continue with Zoom, other activities and possibly a challenge or two.
“I think it’s important to not give into stress or negativity,” she said. “We can’t always change our circumstances, but we can control how we act and react. I hope to be able to hug each one at some point. Until then, I want them and myself to stay #bulldogstrong!”
Landrigan said she misses the daily struggle. “Being a teacher isn’t always easy. It’s a daily challenge.”
She worries about her students’ struggles. One student in particular she has worked with all year to build trust. He does not trust easily. She helped him reach success in areas which he had not before experienced.
“He has worked so hard and I miss seeing and helping him,” said Landrigan. “I feel like this may wind up being a setback for students like him who struggle not so much academically but socially.”
Sarah Pulliam has been teaching for 21 years in the Farmington School District. She is a second-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary.
She was working in the yard last Thursday afternoon. When she checked her phone later, she read a text from her sister who informed her of the news. Within about five minutes, she had nearly 25 text messages from friends and colleagues.
“My heart was so sad to receive the news,” she said.
She said deep down she sensed canceling school was a possibility. She had watched the news on TV and read newspapers and was aware of how the pandemic was affecting the world.
“It’s just hard to see it finally reach the safety of our hometown,” she said. “I was very grateful to those in leadership positions that are doing everything they can to protect the public, but my heart broke in the realization that our school year was completely over and this new way of life, staying home, was now possibly extending.”
Pulliam said she was filled with worry for the future of her community.
“People can press pause on their lives, but it’s hard to come to a complete indefinite stop without a devastating impact,” she said.
Pulliam said she worries for those who are unable to work from home and how they will continue to support their families. She worries about those who are still essential workers and the fact that they may be exposed to sickness each and every day they go to work.
“I worry about all our students and families,” she said. “I’m concerned about how they are handling this uncertain time. Most of my students benefit from consistent, predictable routines, which can be difficult to accomplish amongst stressors now invading our lives.”
Pulliam is trying to stay positive by focusing on the blessings which are coming from this new change in her routine. She’s grateful for the unexpected time she has with her family.
“I am appreciating the slower pace of our lives,” she said. “We have more time to do the things at home that are important like just being together.”
Her days are filled with trying to find a balance between school work, family work and self-care. She also finds it necessary to spend time outdoors in the sunshine.
“I feel so much more productive when the sun is shining,” she said.
She takes walks with their puppy, gets exercise, works in the yard and enjoys family time. And in all the things in her life, she tries to rely on her faith and strength in Jesus.
“I’m trying to remember that he is in control and always provides for our needs,” she said. “That offers my mind peace in this uncertain time.”
Pulliam desperately wants to stay connected with her students and their families but also tries to be respectful and sensitive toward their diverse situations and needs. Currently she calls each student’s family weekly to check on them. This provides the opportunity for them to inquire about lessons or anything else.
Through the Alternative Methods of Instruction, Pulliam is able to provide lessons for her students’ continued learning while not in the actual classroom. Although she said it is not the same as reading with her students at her teacher table inside her classroom, her hope is that this will allow students an opportunity to continue “being curious, keep reading and think about topics that are interesting to them.”
Pulliam uses Remind to send daily messages to families and provide a way for parents to text questions and send photos of their children’s completed work.
One of Pulliam’s favorite parts of the school day is reading to her class because there are many lessons to be learned from literature. Since they are not together in the classroom to hear a story, she videos herself reading a book and sends the link to her students’ parents to “provide some comfort and fun for the kids.”
“We are all doing our best to provide for students,” said Pulliam. “I am hearing that kids are playing outside, helping out at home, reading new books. That makes me proud of the efforts they are putting in at home.”
Pulliam said she wants her “dear second-graders to know I love them and miss them. I want to remind them how awesome they are. Even though our time together was cut a bit short, it’s OK. They have learned so many things this year. They did the hard work of reading, writing, thinking, telling time, counting money, learning how to add and subtract. They can continue all those good things to make themselves even smarter.”
To the Class of 2020, Pulliam said “all your teachers’ hearts are with you. I remember you in second grade. I knew then that you were amazing and will one day do amazing things.”
She said each one of them has a gift that time will reveal.
“Please don’t let this moment define your future. Your gift is still being unwrapped by you. Though your heart is breaking over the missed events in these last few weeks of your senior year, it will be strengthened by the resilience of your spirit as you continue to show the world the difference only you can make.”
