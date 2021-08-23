Team raises $23,000 for Play It Forward

"We have a very generous community and many local businesses who want to be a part of this event," said Hutson, "and they continue to donate everything from purses and wallets to gas cards, gift cards to various restaurants, golf course gift cards, and more. We collected and gave out over 150 door prizes that night! Our community is simply amazing!"

Planning for next year's event begins immediately after the current event has concluded when the team discusses how to improve the event for the next year. They typically collect sponsors and door prize donations about three months before the event. The team spends countless hours making contacts with local businesses and individuals leading up to the event date. They also sell tickets for 45 tables with eight people per table for the event.

In the last month before the fundraiser, the Coldwell Banker Hulsey team works hard to organize all final details to ensure the event is successful and well-orchestrated.

Hutson said her team could not put on this hugely successful event without the community's support and assistance from VFW Post 5741.