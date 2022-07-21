Team raises nearly $23,000 for Superheroes for Hope

Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Tory Burch. These are only a few of the well-known brand names that were part of the recent Designer Bag Bingo event.

Plenty of participants were eager to win a beautiful bag and contribute to a great cause.

This is the fourth year for the event where traditional bingo turned into a fashionable event when Coldwell Banker Hulsey hosted its Designer Bag Bingo at Twin Oaks Vineyard & Winery in Farmington.

With limited spots, it can be hard to get a seat at this popular fundraising event where participants hope to win a name-brand purse during 15 rounds of fun.

Fifteen local sponsors donated designer handbags in several different brand names. Most of the sponsors have been part of the event since the first year it was held.

The event raised $22,232. All proceeds were donated to Superheroes for Hope.

Superheroes for Hope is a nonprofit organization led by Rhonda Hubbard and Jill Wagner. Funds benefit children in St. Francois County with childhood cancer and other diseases.

This annual event would not be possible without the team at Coldwell Banker Hulsey and the generous support of the community. There were more than 170 door prizes ranging from designer bags and wallets, concert tickets, sunglasses, gift cards to local restaurants, donations from local boutiques, and more.

“The community really showers this event with support,” said Coldwell Banker Hulsey Broker/Owner Kim Hutson. “Each year our Designer Bag Bingo event gets better and better.”

Hutson got the idea for the Designer Bag Bingo fundraiser after traveling to New Jersey for a work training course. She made friends with Megan, another broker from North Carolina. One day after viewing Megan’s Facebook page, Hutson saw an event where Megan and her daughter were raising money for cancer patients in their area. Hutson reached out to Megan for additional details, who eagerly helped her to put on the first event.

The past four events have raised $73,167. These funds have remained in St. Francois County. About $27,000 for the first two years of Designer Bag Bingo was presented to the Walker Johns Childhood Cancer Foundation. For the third year, funds supported the Play-It-Forward in the Parkland, the 20,000 square foot all-inclusive playground that is under construction at Farmington’s Engler Park.

“We look for charities who support our local community,” said Hutson, “and we want to help raise money that will stay right here where we work and play. We feel we have been blessed as Realtors and want to give back however we can.”

Planning for next year’s event begins immediately after the current event has concluded when the team discusses how to improve the event for the next year. They typically collect sponsors and door prize donations about three months before the event. The team spends countless hours making contacts with local businesses and individuals leading up to the event date. They also sell tickets for 45 tables with eight people per table for the event.

Designer Bag Bingo is one of many ways the Coldwell Banker Hulsey team helps the community. Throughout the year, the office assists various organizations each month. They also have a six-week food drive in October and November.

“We have an office full of amazing people with huge hearts and truly want to give back to our community,” said Hutson. “We are so humbled by the generosity of our wonderful community!”

Designer Bag Bingo 2023 will take place in April.