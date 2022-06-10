Teams, donations needed for golf tournament

When a friend or family member has faced the worst personal tragedy of losing a loved one, there are seldom any words to truly comfort them.

When Dan Bryan and Jackie Bryan lost their 16-year-old son Ethan in a devastating car accident after baseball practice on Highway 8 in September 2020, many family and friends tried to offer comfort. But their grief was unbearable. Some days were more difficult than others.

The pain of losing their beloved son has not lessened. But the family is trying to cope with their loss by focusing on events and activities to honor Ethan.

One of these events is the second annual Ethan Bryan Memorial Golf Tournament on June 18 at Terre Du Lac Golf Course. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with tee time at 10 a.m.

This event is a four-person scramble and limited to 36 teams. There were 31 teams in last year’s tournament.

Teams can register up to the morning of the event. The team fee is $320 and includes lunch and dinner. Teams can sign up through John Pusaterri at the Terre Du Lac Pro Shop by calling 573-562-7091 or email at jp@tdlps.net or Amy LaMarr at 573-330-0633.

Hole sponsorships for this tournament are a minimum of $100.

Participants can have a chance to win door prizes, lottery tree, and a raffle for which the winner is asked to take their portion of the money. Prizes will also be awarded for the longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt.

In addition, there will be both silent and live auctions. Lunch and dinner will be provided.

Dan said auction items are still needed for the tournament. Monetary donations are also greatly appreciated to purchase foods, drinks and ice for the players. Donations of bottled water, Gatorade, soda and beer are also still needed.

Volunteers are needed to help prepare for this event by setting up on the evening of June 17 as well as help in various roles on the day of the tournament.

Monetary donations may be made to the Ethan Bryan Memorial Scholarship at any First State Community Bank location.

All proceeds from this event go to the Ethan Bryan Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Because of monetary donations and events like this golf tournament, Ethan’s family was able to provide three scholarships to local graduates last year and four this year.

“Come join us and share in honoring and loving the memory of our Ethan,” said Dan. “Please share this information and let’s assemble a remarkable group of community members to make this one of the premier golf tournaments in St. Francois County.”

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.