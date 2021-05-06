Teams needed for golf tournament in honor of Ethan Bryan

“You never expect a tragedy like this,” said Basinger. “That’s why we want to make sure Dan knows this community is here for him like he is for this community.”

Basinger said when he was a police officer for the city of Desloge, he had the privilege of working with Dan. Although Basinger now works for a municipality in St. Louis County, he and Dan have remained close.

“The man has a heart of gold and I know his son did also,” he said. “Dan would do anything for this community, and it’s our time to give back to his family.”

Basinger is asking everyone to give back by signing up to participate in or volunteer at the golf tournament.

“Even if you swing and miss on every tee box,” he said, “at least you get a chance to win some of the coolest prizes. Come support the Bryan family and show Ethan that this community can’t be broken.”

Basinger said LaMarr and wife Amy have taken charge of acquiring hole sponsors and other necessities for the upcoming tournament.

“Brian told me this will be one of the best tournaments this area has offered with the team we have putting this together,” said Basinger.