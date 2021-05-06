Teams needed for golf tournament in honor of Ethan Bryan

When a friend or family member has faced the worst personal tragedy of losing a loved one, there are seldom any words to truly comfort them.
When Dan Bryan and Jackie Bryan lost their 16-year-old son Ethan in a devastating car accident after baseball practice on Highway 8 in September 2020, many family and friends tried to offer comfort. But their grief was unbearable. Some days were more difficult than others.
The pain of losing their beloved son has not lessened. But the family is starting to learn to begin to cope with their loss by attempting to focus on events and activities to honor Ethan.
Recently Ethan’s family and friends completed a highway cleanup in his honor. A softball tournament was started last fall. Desloge resident Brett Meador is planning the second annual softball tournament for this coming October.
Tracey Wibbenmeyer and Lori Pipe took charge of a cornhole tournament held in Terre Du Lac last fall.
Now, Terre Du Lac residents Brian LaMarr and Nick Basinger are planning the Ethan Bryan Memorial Golf Tournament.
Basinger has known the Bryan family for years. Basinger’s younger brother Bryan was friends with Ethan when they were younger and involved in sports together.
Recently Basinger was sorting through old soccer photographs and found some from when the boys were younger.
“You never expect a tragedy like this,” said Basinger. “That’s why we want to make sure Dan knows this community is here for him like he is for this community.”
Basinger said when he was a police officer for the city of Desloge, he had the privilege of working with Dan. Although Basinger now works for a municipality in St. Louis County, he and Dan have remained close.
“The man has a heart of gold and I know his son did also,” he said. “Dan would do anything for this community, and it’s our time to give back to his family.”
Basinger is asking everyone to give back by signing up to participate in or volunteer at the golf tournament.
“Even if you swing and miss on every tee box,” he said, “at least you get a chance to win some of the coolest prizes. Come support the Bryan family and show Ethan that this community can’t be broken.”
Basinger said LaMarr and wife Amy have taken charge of acquiring hole sponsors and other necessities for the upcoming tournament.
“Brian told me this will be one of the best tournaments this area has offered with the team we have putting this together,” said Basinger.
The golf tournament was originally Dan’s idea, but he knew several other people wanted to get involved so they took on the task of planning and putting on the event.
The tournament, set for June 19 at the Terre Du Lac Golf Course, begins with registration at noon followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Teams are needed for this event. Entry fees are $300 for four-person scrambles. There is a limit of 36 teams.
Foods and drinks, prizes, silent auction and raffles will also be part of the day’s activities. Awards will be given for the longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt.
Attendance prizes and silent auction items are needed as well as hole sponsors, food donations and monetary donations to purchase items such as food and drinks for the participants.
Teams can sign up through Facebook Messenger or calling LaMarr at 573-366-3964 or Basinger at 573-518-4408.
“Come join us and share in honoring and loving the memory of our Ethan,” said Dan. “Please share this information and let’s assemble a remarkable group of community members to make this one of the premier golf tournaments in St. Francois County.”
All proceeds from this event go to the Ethan Bryan Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal