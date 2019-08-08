Teen charged for resisting arrest

An area teen has been charged with resisting arrest in an incident that occurred in Farmington on July 1.
Devin Militzer, 19, of Farmington, has been charged with felony resisting arrest. Militzer was being held at the St. Francois County Jail, but was released after posting bond on Friday morning on a previous warrant.
According to a probable cause statement from Officer Avery Fischer of the Farmington Police Department on July 1, he was dispatched to a residence to assist in serving an arrest warrant on Militzer for a charge of possession of a controlled substance on May 9.
The document states that when Fischer arrived at the residence, it was discovered that Militzer had fled the scene. The officer was able to locate Militzer at which time he activated his emergency lights and advised him that he was under arrest.
Militzer ran from the officer on foot, however, Fischer was eventually able to apprehend Militzer and take him into custody.
Militzer has pending charges for two separate counts of felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana filed in January and May of 2019.
