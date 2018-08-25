An area teen is facing felony charges stemming from an incident where he allegedly raped another student during school hours this past spring.
Grant Thomas Fitzwater, 18, of Bismarck, is being charged with a class D felony of rape in the second degree and a class D felony of sodomy in the second degree. The reported attack was on a girl less than 16 years of age.
According to a probable cause statement, on March 19 a girl made a report of an alleged rape that happened while at school. The girl told her mother that Fitzwater had raped her at the Bismarck High School in the band room.
A Sexual Assault Evidence Collection kit was completed at Parkland Health Center North in Bonne Terre, where the nurse reported that a substance was located during the exam. During a forensic interview on April 25 at the Children’s Advocacy Center the girl provided several details regarding the sexual assault.
She said Fitzwater asked her to meet him at 2:30 p.m. outside of a classroom. She said she left her seventh hour class and they walked the hallways of the school. She also said Fitzwater asked her to enter the band room, which was empty at the time.
Fitzwater reportedly told the girl that he had left something in the classroom and once they were in the room Fitzwater started kissing her. She said she initially kissed him back, but she said he then became forceful.
The teen reported that Fitzwater began to take her clothes off and she told him she did not want to engage in any sexual activity, but he continued anyway. She said Fitzwater held her against a wall and raped her.
The girl told investigators that after the sexual assault, Fitzwater instructed her to wait in the band room for a while so it didn't look suspicious with them leaving at the same time.
Fitzwater is wanted on a $50,000 bond and upon release is to have no contact with the victim and must have GPS monitoring installed.
