Teen cleans up on way to school

"Going the extra mile," is a phrase everyone has heard, but one local teen actually took action to make the community a better place.

Dawson Claus woke up early, chose to walk to school instead of his usual choice of riding his bike, and with a trash stick and bag in his hand, he was off ready to pick up trash along his route.

Claus was not looking for recognition for his act, but little did he know, he would run into a city official that morning.

Every morning before Fredericktown City Administrator James Settle makes his way to City Hall, he goes around to each department to check on the employees and make sure there are no issues.

Settle said it seems every morning he basically sees the same vehicles and the same people on the street either making their way to school or work.

"As I make my way to the transfer station I often see a young man riding his bike down the street," Settle said. "One morning last week, as I went past, I noticed that he was not on his bike but instead he had a bag in one hand and a pole in the other hand and he was picking up trash out of the ditch."

Settle said the sight was enough to make him stop and talk to the young man.