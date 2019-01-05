A local teen has helped to spread holiday cheer throughout the winter season with her artwork.
Shauna Usher made her mark in Park Hills on the Family Video storefront windows.
Usher, a recent high school graduate who grew up in Ironton, currently lives in Bismarck and works at Antique Treasures. In the fall, she will be going to Mineral Area College to start working toward a degree.
She says she has had no artistic training, and had not even taken art classes in high school.
When asked how she got into painting, she said, “I work over at Antique Treasures and I just started drawing on notebook paper and stuff, and before I knew it, they asked if I could draw on the whiteboards, do things for national holidays and things like that.”
She enjoyed working on the whiteboards, but her employer and coworkers saw potential for something a little bit bigger.
“They asked if I wanted to paint on the windows, and I said, 'sure!'” she explained. It was while she was painting on Forever Antiques’ windows that she met Terri Carr, who was shopping at the antique mall and was impressed by Usher's work.
Carr offered to hire her to paint her apartment windows for Christmas, and Usher accepted.
“My grandchildren loved it,” Carr said. “And she is so good.”
Carr said that it was after she had painted her apartment windows that she knew more people needed to see the teen's artwork.
Carr had a friend who works at the Family Video in Park Hills, and they talked about hiring the young lady to decorate the front of the building for the winter season. They were excited about the opportunity, and Usher agreed to the job.
“Believe it or not, I’ve only done this like four times,” Shauna said.
Shauna says she sees it as more of a hobby for now, but she would not be opposed if it happened to turn into a career.
The window paint decorations, which feature loved Peanuts characters in a classic Christmas scene, will be at Family Video until the end of the season.
