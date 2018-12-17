Try 1 month for 99¢
Crash

A Valles Mines woman was injured in a crash on Saturday. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mattilynn Psalmonds, 18, of Valles Mines, was moderately injured on Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred when Psalmonds failed to negotiate a curve on Route Y east of Hillsboro Road.

The report states Psalmonds' 2004 Pontiac Vibe traveled off the roadway, overturned and struck a utility pole. Psalmonds was taken by EMS to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre. Psalmonds was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

