An area teen is facing a felony charge after authorities say he made threats against students and staff at the school he attends.
Jeremy Ball, 17, of Bismarck, is being charged with a class D felony of making a terrorist threat after he told an officer he would take care of a problem (regarding a teacher or school).
According to a probable cause statement, on Aug. 23 at 4:55 p.m. an officer with the Bismarck Police Department was called to address to check a teen who might be mentally unstable and have access to a firearm.
When the officer arrived she made contact with Ball, who was standing outside near the road. The officer reported she exited her patrol car and told the teen who she was and why she was there.
The officer reported that Ball recognized her as the school resource officer from Bismarck High School. The officer reported that Ball was initially cooperative and in good spirits, but said he was having a bad day because it was the anniversary of his mother’s death. Ball also said he no intentions of hurting himself or anyone else.
The officer contacted Ball’s grandmother by phone, who reported that in the previous hour Ball had become irritated and irate and was being unreasonable. She told the officer she asked the youth if he had been taking his medication. She told the officer that he became more irritated and was threatening suicide.
She told the officer she became scared of the teen and left to take another grandchild somewhere else for their safety. She said she later called to check on his well-being and he again threatened suicide while she was on the phone with him.
The grandmother told the officer there was a rifle in the home and that she was scared he may use it. After the officer was done speaking with the grandmother she asked Ball if he had made any threats. The officer reported that Ball became very irritated and yelled at her to get off his property and that they would never find the rifle.
The officer reported that while speaking with Ball his demeanor changed drastically. A short time later his grandmother returned home. The officer asked Ball what the problem was and numerous times in various statements he said his problem was the school and his grandmother.
Ball told the officer that she wouldn’t find the rifle and that if she took him to the hospital or jail, when he was released he would take care of the problem. The officer asked what he meant by that, and he responded that she knew what he meant.
He again said he would take care of the school and his grandmother. The officer reasoned with Ball that the only reason they needed to know where the rifle was at was for his safety.
Ball started walking toward the house while making various statements.
“I’m gonna get the gun. What are you going to do if I get the gun? I know what you’re gonna do. Come on, let’s see what you’ll do if I get the gun.”
At that point the officer put Ball in handcuffs and asked him why he was so cooperative at first and then escalated. He again made statements indicating he was going to harm students, staff and his grandmother.
Ball was transported to an area hospital for a 96-hour psychiatric hold before being booked in to the St. Francois County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.
