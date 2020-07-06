Teen Outreach Program looks to new year of fun and learning

While MOTPP is administered by DHSS, it is local schools, health departments, and non-profits that implement the program.

A social worker, counselor, or teacher from one of the participating school districts will recommend a student to the program if they feel the student would benefit from the curriculum and activities.

During the 2019-2020 school year, the St. Francois County Health Center served 40 students with TOP curriculum and activities. These students were a part of four different clubs, each led by program facilitators from the community.

Ragsdale explained that community service learning is a major focus of TOP. "Service learning" is a term educators use to describe students' participation in community events, projects or activities that teach them myriad lessons outside classroom studies.

The students are required to fulfill 20 hours of community service learning, and these hours are usually done as a group with a facilitator.