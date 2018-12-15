Tensions were high at the Park Hills City Council meeting on Tuesday as Mayor Daniel Naucke called for a motion on a bid for a new prosecuting attorney.
Early on in the meeting, Naucke called for a motion to replace the proposed Bill 1300 with Bill 1301. Bill 1300, which was listed on the agenda for the meeting, dealt with the authorization for the mayor to execute an agreement with Benjamin Campbell as prosecuting attorney of Park Hills. This was replaced by 1301, which was almost identical, yet listed Cira Duffe as the prosecuting attorney the mayor had chosen.
This decision caused questioning by Councilman John Clark, who asked what brought about the change of the bill. He indicated that the decision by Naucke had been made prior to the meeting, and the council had been given no prior notice. Naucke was vague, saying only that there was a possible conflict of interest with Campbell.
Clark asked Naucke why he ultimately chose Duffe over Campbell. Naucke explained that he had the city administrator, the city clerk, and the acting police chief interview the candidates, and tell him what they thought of each one. Naucke then used this information to make his decision, believing that he should not be directly involved with the interview process himself. He did, however, sit in on several interviews.
Naucke then explained that Duffe was his first choice, and that he had planned to bring Campbell before the council for “a different reason.” But when the possible conflict of interest arose, Naucke went back to his original decision of Duffe. He said that she is “a very good attorney and a very good prosecutor,” and that his reason for originally supporting Campbell was not because Duffe was inadequate. It was not known if Duffe serves as a municipal attorney elsewhere.
After further questioning, Naucke said that he had not notified the current prosecuting attorney, Julie McCarver, prior to this meeting.
The council voted 4-2 but the motion failed. Voting for it were Alan Coleman, Tom Reed, Larry LaChance, and Edward Hart. Voting against it were David Easter and John Clark. Adam Bowers was absent for the meeting while Steven Weinhold showed up shortly after the vote.
McCarver was at the center of the second point of tension regarding the prosecuting attorney position at the meeting. McCarver, who would have been replaced by the bid if the council had decided to pass it, was present during the meeting. She questioned why she was being replaced, and Naucke said that “everything is a mess,” and offered no further explanation.
McCarver then asked if she would have a chance to address the council. While Naucke first denied her request quickly, after discussing it with the council, they allowed her to address them.
McCarver explained that she had been the city’s prosecuting attorney since 2013, and that she believed she has always done an excellent job.
“I have addressed questions to the mayor after the bidding started, and he indicated to me that there was no specific problem with me, that I was doing a fine job.”
She said that she had addressed the mayor about this several times, and received the same answer each time.
She told the council that if she is replaced, she will be the 27th employee to either be terminated or to leave since Naucke was elected as mayor in 2017.
“I feel like this is a very serious issue for the city,” McCarver said. “I don’t know why we are having this much turnover. And I feel like this situation that has been occurring has been very hostile.”
McCarver also questioned why the city wanted to replace her in the first place, and why they did so through a bid. If it was due to costs, she said, she had proposed a lower rate than the candidate they were to consider.
“I don’t understand why we are even looking at candidates who we will be paying more than what we are paying now. So if the issue here is finances, it does not make sense with what’s happening.” McCarver said. “I’ve never seen a prosecutor hired by a bid. That is how construction projects are done.”
She said this instability in the city government is sure to affect its citizens in one way or another.
“There’s been a pattern of everybody who has substantial experience in the city basically dropping off like flies,” McCarver said. “I think it’s very destructive for the city to have so much turnover.”
She left her resume behind for the council members.
